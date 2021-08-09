Brentwood High School football will look a little different in 2021, but the expectations will remain as high as ever.
Former offensive coordinator Clint Finch takes over for longtime head coach Ron Crawford, who leaves Brentwood with a 150 -55 record in two stints at the school. Crawford also led to school to its only TSSAA state championship in 2002 (5A).
The Bruins failed to secure the team’s second title after falling in the 6A state championship to Oakland High School last season, finishing with an 11-4 record.
The Bruins dealt with a lot in 2020, including having their game against Christ Presbyterian Academy canceled and losing key players during the playoff run because of COVID-19.
Coach Finch, who served as a Brentwood assistant for 14 years, has not let the expectations for the Brentwood football program change because of his status as a first-year coach.
“Coach Finch always holds us to high expectations; he always talks about our standards and how nothing changes,” senior tight Aaron Walton said at WCS Football Media Day a few weeks ago. “I haven't really felt a change since we switched coaches. It's really been the same old Brentwood.”
Finch attributes the smooth transition to the continuity of the rest of his coaching staff and he says that has really made his job easier.
He and the coaching staff will have to replace some big playmakers from last season’s squad including Cade Granzow, who went on to sign with Auburn University to play baseball, defensive back John Howse, who signed with Vanderbilt University, and wide receiver Walker Merrill, who signed with the University of Tennessee.
Rising senior Davis White looks to take over for Granzow after spelling him at times last season including in the playoff run. White posted 569 yards passing and nine touchdowns while completing 42 of 53 passes last season.
White will look to connect even more with Walton this season after the stand-out tight end caught 72 passes for 918 yards and a school record 15 touchdowns in 2020.
Replacing Howse’s leadership on the defense will be senior defensive back Jake Brock along with Connor Patton and Seth Carter.
Three-year starter Sam Beasley will look to anchor the Bruins offensive line and clear the way for running back Scott Collins to take a more featured role in the offense. Last season Collins tallied 515 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns.
Finch quoted his predecessor when talking about the Bruins ability to develop depth and good players ready to step in to key roles.
“We are a developmental football team,” the new head coach said at the media day presser said. “To pretend like losing a Cade and a Walker and John didn't leave a void would be just that — pretending. But what we feel like we do a good job of, and especially with our kids, do a good job of, is stepping up every year to replace those boys…we take a lot of pride in getting those kids ready to play the next year.”
The new head coach, who enters his 14th season at Brentwood, will be facing a new region full of familiar foes in the newly formed Region 7-6A, which contains Williamson County schools exclusively.
The Bruins open region play on Sept. 3 against defending 5A State champion Summit High School, who makes the jump to 6A this season. Brentwood will face its neighborhood rival, Ravenwood High School, at home in the annual Battle of the Woods.
The Bruins will travel to Independence High School on Oct. 1. The two teams have split the last 10 matchups. They will travel to Franklin High School the following week, before closing out the season at Centennial High School Oct. 29.
“As always, we have a challenging schedule; we believe that Region 7-6A Williamson County football is a great football region,” Finch said. “It's got great coaches, great kids, great fans. It's exciting to add Summit to that. It's exciting to know that every Friday night your region game is it on the line against a really good football team.”
The non-conference schedule will also challenge the Bruins. The team will face traditional powers Father Ryan High School, Henry County, Hillsboro and Beech.
The Bruins will open the season on the road at Blackman High School on Aug. 20.
