The third week of the 2020 Williamson County football season is upon us, if you'll believe it.
Teams like Ravenwood, Brentwood Academy, Summit and Grace Christian Academy are already lunging for a third win on the season, while teams like Brentwood, Franklin, Page and Nolensville are a formidable 1-1.
We'll have insight into our Game of the Week with Ravenwood and Franklin soon, but first, a look at what the week has to offer us.
Brentwood, as we know, won't be playing this week due to COVID-19 cases hitting Dickson Co., and CPA will play Thursday night against Bartlett on the road (with Milan Co. offering its field).
Lipscomb Academy is on a bye week, and Franklin Road Academy and Father Ryan have yet to take the field this year due to COVID.
Centennial and Independence ready to renew series
The Eagles of Independence are set to take on the Cougars of Centennial in this annual region game, this year at CHS.
Jaxson Campbell has settled in just fine as Independence's quarterback. Indy's game with CPA was cancelled last week, leaving the Eagles hungry for their first win of 2020.
Centennial is transitioning after losing some key talent to graduation. Can the Cougars avoid the tough 0-3 hole?
Grace Christian Academy gets big test as 3-0 in sight
The Lions are building on one of its best seasons in school history, with red-hot running back Blake Barton leading the charge.
The team will face some stiff competition with 2-0 King's Academy coming to town. Can Barton's streak of three touchdowns a game continue? Can GCA go 3-0 and continue the momentum for it what would be its best season since 2017? Time will tell in this week's home stand.
Nolensville returns home for Spring Hill
The Knights edged Watertown last weekend, and they're going to aim for their first home victory of 2020 against Spring Hill.
It's a region contest for the team, and it'd be important for Nolensville to take care of this one with only three home games remaining this season.
Fairview celebrates Homecoming
The Yellowjackets didn't get a game last week due to scheduling conflicts and the weather, but they'll return home this week to celebrate Homecoming.
The team is trying for its second win of 2020 against Cheatham County.
Hihgly-regarded running back Logan Nardozzi should have a field day in his fist home stand of his senior season.
Road Warriors
Brentwood Academy is going to try and avenge its 2019 loss to McCallie, the one that snapped its winning streak last fall. BA looks like it's poised for another big run this year, with QB Tayler Montiel leading the Eagles to a decisive win over Brentwood last week in the Battle of Granny White Pilke.
Battle Ground Academy is starting its region slate at Goodpasture, trying to get to 2-0 on the system behind a still-rotating quarterback position.
1-1 Page heads to Shelbyville to assert itself once more as a contender for Region 5-5A.
Summit will travel to Columbia Central to keep its winning streak going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.