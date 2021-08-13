Centennial High School football lacks some of the size, speed and recent winning ways of many area teams, but they say they will not let that hold him back this season.
The Cougars finished the 2020 season with a disappointing 2-8 record, with their wins coming against Siegel High School and now former region foe Dickson County High School.
The realignment of all the 6A Williamson County Schools into a single region, Region 7-6A, and the addition of defending TSSAA 5A State champion Summit High School, will make it even tougher for the Cougars to make a run at the playoffs. Centennial missed the postseason in each of the last three years.
Sixth year-head coach Matt Kriesky, flanked by senior running back /linebacker Josh Forsee and receiver/safety Cannon Plowman, spoke at the 2021 WCS Football Media Day about how this year's team will carry the mantra ‘no excuses’ this season.
“One of our mottos this entire off-season has been no excuses,” Kriesky sad. “This region is tough… it's gonna be a tough task for us to make the playoffs this year, we don't see it that way. We are going to cause fits to the five opponents that we play this year in the region…we're hoping when we walk off the field on Friday night our opponent is going to know who Centennial are, and what we are about.”
The Cougars offense will be all about getting the football into the hands of Forsee and Plowman, both of whom earned all-region honors last season.
The offensive line remains undersized, but the Cougars head coach said the staff switched up the scheme some of this off-season to help in that area. Kriesky also noted the emergence and hard work of senior Alex Melendez on the line along with brothers Keegen and Jeremiah Scruggs.
On the other side of the ball, size is also an issue except for 6-foot, 310-pound senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Scruggs. Jeremiah joined Foresee and Plowman as an all-region performer in 2020. His brother Keegen, a sophomore lineman, comes it in an inch taller than Jeremiah and 260 lbs. according to his Hudl profile. The defensive line should also get some help schematically, as Centennial will move to a four-man front this season.
With the changes, the Cougars hope to confuse opponents and give them something they do not expect when they take the field.
“We kind of switched up our offense and defense this year, so they can watch the film from last year, But it's going to be a little bit different this year," Forsee said at the presser. “We have confidence in what we're doing and we're gonna go out there every Friday night and try to win, no matter who we’re playing.”
Forsee will serve as part of a corps of linebackers that includes Dylan Brewton, Zavion Haddox and Tanner Lee. Haddox will also spell Forsee in the offensive backfield.
Adding depth to key positions will not be the only thing changing on field for the Cougars. The field itself will be getting an upgrade, as will two other fields around the county. The school’s locker rooms also received an upgrade and expansion over the summer. Centennial plans to have its complete turf field installed by the opening of the season Aug. 20 when it will play host to Overton High School.
The players are excited to step onto the new turf.
“It's definitely gonna be a little bit different, we had a pretty nice field last year,” Plowman said. “But definitely excited to have a new fresh turf to play on. It will be good for us.”
Kriesky also talked about the impact of the upgrades on the football program.
“Just being able to fundraise and get these facilities taken care of before these guys graduated [means a lot]...they've done a lot for CHS, and so we are proud to upgrade not only the locker rooms, but also the field turf.”
The Cougars hope to turn the long-awaited upgrades to the facilities will translate into long-awaited results on the field.
Apart from Overton to open the season, CHS will face non-district games at Lincoln County (Aug.27), Antioch (Sept.10), at former region foe Dickson County (Sept.24) and at LaVergne (Oct.22).
The Cougars tough region slate begins Sept. 3 at Independence. The annual rivalry game with Franklin on Oct. 1 will give this group of seniors an opportunity to defeat the Admirals for the first time.
Kriesky said that this group reminds him of his first team at Centennial, which went to the playoffs in 2017 after a disappointing finish the previous year.
“That’s what has been so much fun,” he said. “These guys really bring back a lot of memories from those groups. That group that I had, just changing coaches and things like that. We were picked low that year and we upset some people, and we were able to win the region. This group of seniors and this whole team reminds me of that group as we are moving forward.”
