Week Two for Williamson County football is already about to begin.
The storms for Friday have left our Game of the Week, the marquee event of the season, perhaps, Brentwood vs. Brentwood Academy, and Fairview's home stand as our only Friday night action.
Most all other WillCo games have moved to Thursday this year, and the two above could just as easily shift as the day goes on.
How do Thursday Night Lights shape up this week?
Independence, CPA could be shootout for ages
The Independence Eagles and Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions are building a habit out of playing each other early in the year, and the series continues at IHS Thursday.
The Eagles really did look impressive against Summit with new quarterback Jaxson Campbell in tow, but lost to a Destin Wade rally for the ages. CPA is coming off a state appearance and has QB Cade Law and wideout Maverick Rodriguez more seasoned and poised to do damage, as well as another Patterson brother who is ascending in his own right (Langston, whose brother Kane Patterson is at Clemson).
This one will likely come down to the wire, with both outfits a threat in each respective region. Will Indy get to 1-1, or will CPA stay perfect on the year?
Ravenwood trying to stay perfect with Blackman on slate
The Raptors didn't miss a beat last week with new quarterback Trevor Andrews behind center.
Andrews looked the part as he helped lead Ravenwood to a commanding victory at Centennial, in inclement weather, no less. He's helped by perhaps the best defense in the county, too, with Michigan commit and linebacker Junior Colson leading the charge there.
Ravenwood isn't a stranger to building on early wins, and they'll try to stay consistent there when Blackman comes to town. The formidable Rutherford County outfit lost to powerhosue Alcoa last week and will surely be hoping to move past that.
Summit to take on crosstown foe Spring Hill
Though the Summit Spartans won't have Keaten Wade for the foreseeable future, that didn't stop his brother, super quarterback Destin Wade, from willing the Spartans to win a come-from-behind Border Battle with Independence last week.
The Spartans have their home opener Thursday now, with Spring Hill staying in town to play their home rivals. The Spartans are the probable favorites in this, but the Raiders could give them a harder push than you might think, with the Spartans defense still figuring out life without Keaten Wade.
Fairview will hope for home magic against Ripley High School
One of the games sticking around so far on Friday this week is Fairview's.
The Yellowjackets weren't able to play East Hickman with a scheduling issue, but Ripley High School stepped up to the plate. The teams will now square off, potentially in rainy, stormy weather as Hurricane Laura's residues head to the area Friday.
Watch out for running back Logan Nardozzi this year. He had a big game last week at Page and could be in the early running (forgive the pun) for one of our big football awards this year. He's a guy to keep an eye on as the year goes on (and the touchdowns pile up).
BGA to start year at home
The Wildcats didn't play last week, but they'll get their 2020 start with Wilson Central visiting Battle Ground Academy this Thursday.
We'll see what Jonas Rodriguez has in store for his second year with the team as its head coach. They've lost a lot of talent, but BGA is known to reload pretty quickly.
WillCo teams take to the road Thursday night
This week, the county will have no shortage of travelling to do as the second week of the year gets underway.
Franklin, riding high on a big win at home over Siegel, will head to Riverdale Thursday night to see if it can get to a 2-0 start. The team's rushing attack seems potent this year, and you know you can always count on a staunch Admirals defense.
Nolensville took one in the chin to Brentwood last week, but they'll try to avenge that loss at Watertown this week. Senior quarterback Ryder Galardi and running back Samson Johnson have plenty of experience and should find more of a groove this week.
Lipscomb Academy is headed to Pope John Paul II to take on additional D-II AA competition, with big-armed QB Luther Richesson and star running back Jaden Lyles likely hoping to rebound after a tough loss to Brentwood Academy last Friday. Richesson did have two long touchdowns in the fourth quarter, though, so perhaps he can take that momentum to Friday?
Grace Christian Academy won a big contest at home Friday night over Zion Christian, and perhaps red-hot running back Blake Barton could have more in him when the team goes to Clarksville Academy this week. The Lions getting off to a 2-0 start would be huge for its season and confidence, particularly after going 1-19 the last two years.
Centennial will try to bounce back at Smyrna this week; the Cougars are trying to catch up to the Brentwoods and Ravenwoods of the world in a once-again stacked Region 6-6A, but we've seen them stun a team or two in the past. Is Smyrna next?
Page didn't seem like itself in its 'Battle of 8-40' loss to Fairview. They lost a lot of senior talent, like QB Cade Walker, to graduation, so the Patriots may need some time to find a new identity for 2020 and beyond. But head coach Charles Rathbone has done a simply phenomenal job in building that program to where it got in 2018 and 2019, and we don't expect the Pats to stay down long. They'll be at Siegel this week to get back on track.
