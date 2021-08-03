The Fairview Yellow Jackets continue to generate buzz as they try to reclaim first place in the 3A division regular season after finishing the 2020 season at 7-4 (4-1).
“When you look at our team, we don’t have the fastest and most athletic players, compared to other teams,” said Fairview running back and linebacker Jacob Clevenger. “One thing we do have that surprises everybody is physicality. When we come out to these games, we are going to punch you in the mouth and show you who we are.”
The Yellow Jackets are led by head coach Chris Hughes, who is in his 13th season at Fairview.
Fairview will have a new turf field to play on this year. Their video board and scoreboard are now stacked together and closer to the field.
Last season, Fairview averaged 26.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball and only allowed 13.5 points per game on defense.
Fairview will have in district play this season Cheatham County, Stewart County, Sycamore, Waverly, White House Heritage and White House High Schools.
The Yellow Jackets will return one of their top receiving targets in senior wide receiver, Morgan Jean, who tallied 22 catches for 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year.
Also returning is Clevenger. At running back, Clevenger totaled 25 carries for 108 rushing yards along with two touchdowns. He also had a big impact at linebacker for Fairview recording 42 total tackles, 5.5 of those occurring with a loss of yardage.
Fairview will have to figure out their starting quarterback between senior Shaun Nave, junior Crawford Claxton and Ethan Pope. 2021 graduate Riley Bennett was a force for the Yellow Jackets last season. He totaled 1,003 passing yards along with 13 passing touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets also lost to graduation star running back Logan Nardozzi who had 92 carries for 742 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Fairview will need to replace one of their top wide receivers/defensive back playmakers in Bryce Fannin. Fannin had 19 catches for 318 yards and five touchdowns. He had 41 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions on defense.
Replacements for these players may need to adapt to their assignment quickly as new challenges await them in conference play.
“I know we lost a lot of seniors and when you look at that, compared to last year, you say, they are not the same team,” said Clevinger.
“I like being the underdog,” said Fairview offensive lineman Sam Hammond. “You have nothing to lose; you just go out there and play and leave it all out on the field.”
The Yellow Jackets will start the season Aug. 20 against non-district opponent Page High School Patriots in the annual Battle of 840.
“These games do nothing but make our kids better because we see a 5A school that is really good,” said Hughes. “We will know a lot about who we are after that game.”
