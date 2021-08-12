Brian Rector is hoping last year was a turning point in his program at Father Ryan.
After struggling through losing seasons in his first four years as coach, the Fighting Irish made it to the Division II-AAA quarterfinals with a 6-4 record.
“That’s certainly what we’re hoping it’s set up to be and that’s exactly what we need to do,” Rector said. “We just need to build off of that momentum and we need to continue to get better.”
Rector is trying to return Father Ryan to prominence after going 4-7, 5-7, 2-9 and 2-8 in his first four seasons.
He enjoyed great success at his previous two stops at Ravenwood and Centennial.
Rector was 42-21 at Ravenwood from 2004-08, highlighted by a Class 5A title in 2005.
He posted nearly the same record (41-20) at Centennial from 2011-15, including the team’s first 5A semifinal appearance in his final season.
Irish linebacker Cole Becker believes last year was a turning point.
“100%,” Becker said. “I think it showed everybody that we’ve got what it takes to compete in the division and now that we’re finally getting our groove, we’re showing everybody what Father Ryan football is about.”
Becker said the Irish played a lot of underclassmen the past few years and now that they’re upperclassmen the team is doing better.
“We have our biggest freshman class coming in this year, so we’re obviously building something big,” Becker said.
Numbers are up at Ryan with 101 players in grades 9-12.
“I think last year was a good turning point,” Irish quarterback Matthew Derrick said. “We kind of figured out the real culture of our team and found out that we can compete in DII-AAA, and I think we brought that same confidence into this year. We rely on three words: courage, commitment and character.”
Derrick moved from linebacker to quarterback this season. He tied for the team lead in tackles in 2020.
“It’s really strange,” Derrick said. “Last year, the whole summer, I didn’t even know I was going to start at linebacker until a couple days before the first game and I didn’t come off the field at linebacker.”
Derrick was going to split time at linebacker with Ben Marchetti until the latter suffered a season-ending foot injury.
Linebacker and quarterback require different mindsets.
“The difference between linebacker and quarterback is linebacker, it’s super intense … and you have to be really hyped up,” Derrick said. “And then quarterback you’ve got to stay calm, cool and collected, and lead your team in a different way.”
Derrick’s grandfather is the late Bill Derrick, a former Father Ryan football and basketball coach who integrated Nashville high school sports in 1963.
“I’m very proud of that,” Derrick said. “It was against Pearl-Cohn (in basketball). I went to the 50th anniversary of it a couple of years back. I always write his name on my wrist band and I try to carry on his legacy.”
Derrick’s first cousin is Nolensville coach Paul Derrick.
Derrick replaces DC Tabscott (1,544 passing yards, 13 touchdowns in 2020), now a freshman at Appalachian State.
The Irish face a difficult schedule.
“Brentwood High was in the state championship last year,” Rector said. “Bowling Green won the state championship in Kentucky 5A and then we have all the DII-AAA teams to deal with so there are no breaks in there at all.”
Ryan runs a spread offense and a 3-3 defense.
At least three Ryan players are drawing interest from college recruiters.
Two are defensive backs: James Reed has committed to Arkansas State and Alex Ford has four mid-major offers.
Junior lineman Drake Carlson (6-3, 260) has offers from Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others.
Rector coached in 5A when it was the largest Division I classification and now he’s in DII-AAA, giving him a unique perspective.
“Top to bottom, there is no comparison in the competition,” Rector said. “If you go into a district in public 6A or 5A, the top teams absolutely would compete with Division II-AAA on any given night. It’s the week in, week out, that really makes (DII-AAA) the most difficult.”
Rector believes the lower echelon teams in DII-AAA are stronger than the bottom teams in 5A and 6A, making the private leagues tougher.
“It is a siege, there’s no doubt about it,” Rector said of DII-AAA. “It’s the best league in the state, hands down. Again, top to bottom. I’m not saying that we always have the best team, per se, in the state. But as far as the best league, it’s really not even close top to bottom.”
Rector believes the quality education, facilities and independence from a large school district make private schools appealing to many families.
Rector is concerned that the Delta variant of COVD-19 is casting some uncertainty on the season just as things seemed to be returning to normal.
The pandemic disrupted the Irish’s season last October.
“We had about a 3-1/2-week break between playing games and that just absolutely killed us,” Rector said.
The kicking game is a concern for Ryan due to inexperience.
Ryan opens the season at home against East Nashville on Aug. 20.
“If we stay healthy, we feel like we could have a good season,” Rector said. “I think we have the makings of somebody that could have a playoff run. We need to play really well defensively early on and our offense has to come along as quickly as possible.”
Other key returning players and starters
RB/LB Stef Ponder
RB/LB Ben Marchetti
RB/LB Bryshon Jackson
DB/WR Morgan Bishop
DB/WR James Hinson
DB/WR Gavin Smith
DB/WR Bryce Petersen
TE/DL Jair Horton
TE/DL Will Deason
OL/DL Marcus Kennedy-Holt
OL Jack Rholing
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Jack Loes
OL Owen Strickmaker
OL William McGrady
Top rising sophomores
RB/LB Ze’ion Simpson
WR/DB Charlie Becker
QB JoJo Crump
