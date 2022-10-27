It's the final week of the high school football regular season, which means playoff berths and seeding are on the line across Williamson County.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's meeting between Brentwood and Centennial which takes place at Brentwood.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 11.
Ravenwood at Independence
Like many of the games this weekend, the matchup between Ravenwood (5-4) and Independence (5-4) could effect the playoff seeding in many ways for both teams.
If the No. 25-ranked Raptors win, they will finish in the top two in Region 7. If they lose, then they will be either third or fourth. The exact same stakes are in play for the Eagles. These two teams' fates will also be heavily tied to the Brentwood-Centennial matchup.
Goodpasture at Franklin Road Academy
In the biggest private school matchup between two area schools this weekend, No. 11 FRA (8-1) and Goodpasture (6-3) are locked into their playoff seedings at second and fifth in the Division II-AA Middle Region, respectively,
The Cougars have won three of their last four to move up to that fifth spot, but the winning ways will be put to the test against an explosive Panthers squad that is undefeated at home and have only lost to the defending state champions Lipscomb Academy.
Memphis University School at Brentwood Academy
In another high-profile private school outing, Memphis University School (7-2) heads to Brentwood to take on the No. 7-ranked Eagles (7-2).
BA's only two losses on the season have come in overtime in the season opener on the road at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in Georgia and at home against No. 1-ranked MBA.
If the Eagles win, they will lock up the top seed in the DII-AAA West Region. A loss would send them to the second seed.
Other Notable Games:
Lincoln County at Page
Nolensville at Franklin County
Franklin at Summit
Lipscomb Academy at BGA
Fairview at Waverly Central
Davidson Academy at CPA
Ensworth at Briarcrest
Spring Hill at Columbia Central
DCA at Nashville Christian
Columbia Academy at GCA
Father Ryan at Baylor
Maplewood at Cane Ridge
Pope John Paul II at McCallie
McGavock at LaVergne
Mount Juliet at Green Hill
East Nashville at Smith County
Wilson Central at Hillsboro
Knoxville Catholic at MBA
Smyrna at Overton
Hunters Lane at Station Camp
East Robertson at Whites Creek
Gallatin at Clarksville
Pearl-Cohn at Montgomery Central
Rossview at Beech
Rockvale at Oakland
Siegel at Blackman
Stewarts Creek at Riverdale
Jackson County at Stratford
Hendersonville at West Creek
White House at White House-Heritage
MJCA at Clarksville Academy
Warren County at Lebanon
Glencliff at Tullahoma
Stewart County at Cheatham County
MTCS at Friendship Christian (Thursday)
Fayetteville at Eagleville (Thursday)
Dickson County at Antioch (Thursday)
