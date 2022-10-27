RHSvCHS100722-7.jpg
Hamilton M Masters

It's the final week of the high school football regular season, which means playoff berths and seeding are on the line across Williamson County.  

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's meeting between Brentwood and Centennial which takes place at Brentwood. 

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 11.

Ravenwood at Independence  

Like many of the games this weekend, the matchup between Ravenwood (5-4) and Independence (5-4) could effect the playoff seeding in many ways for both teams. 

If the No. 25-ranked Raptors win, they will finish in the top two in Region 7. If they lose, then they will be either third or fourth. The exact same stakes are in play for the Eagles. These two teams' fates will also be heavily tied to the Brentwood-Centennial matchup. 

Goodpasture at Franklin Road Academy  

In the biggest private school matchup between two area schools this weekend, No. 11 FRA (8-1) and Goodpasture (6-3) are locked into their playoff seedings at second and fifth in the Division II-AA Middle Region, respectively, 

The Cougars have won three of their last four to move up to that fifth spot, but the winning ways will be put to the test against an explosive Panthers squad that is undefeated at home and have only lost to the defending state champions Lipscomb Academy. 

Memphis University School at Brentwood Academy 

In another high-profile private school outing, Memphis University School (7-2) heads to Brentwood to take on the No. 7-ranked Eagles (7-2). 

BA's only two losses on the season have come in overtime in the season opener on the road at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in Georgia and at home against No. 1-ranked MBA. 

If the Eagles win, they will lock up the top seed in the DII-AAA West Region. A loss would send them to the second seed. 

Other Notable Games: 

Lincoln County at Page 

Nolensville at Franklin County

Franklin at Summit 

Lipscomb Academy at BGA

Fairview at Waverly Central 

Davidson Academy at CPA

Ensworth at Briarcrest 

Spring Hill at Columbia Central 

DCA at Nashville Christian 

Columbia Academy at GCA

Father Ryan at Baylor 

Maplewood at Cane Ridge 

Pope John Paul II at McCallie

McGavock at LaVergne 

Mount Juliet at Green Hill

East Nashville at Smith County 

Wilson Central at Hillsboro 

Knoxville Catholic at MBA

Smyrna at Overton 

Hunters Lane at Station Camp

East Robertson at Whites Creek 

Gallatin at Clarksville 

Pearl-Cohn at Montgomery Central 

Rossview at Beech

Rockvale at Oakland 

Siegel at Blackman 

Stewarts Creek at Riverdale 

Jackson County at Stratford 

Hendersonville at West Creek

White House at White House-Heritage 

MJCA at Clarksville Academy 

Warren County at Lebanon 

Glencliff at Tullahoma

Stewart County at Cheatham County 

MTCS at Friendship Christian (Thursday)

Fayetteville at Eagleville (Thursday)

Dickson County at Antioch (Thursday)