Last season was difficult for a lot of teams, especially for the Panthers of FRA.
FRA finished with a (2-6) record and didn’t win a single game in the district.
The season started on a high note with an exciting win against White House in triple overtime 20-14. Then the Panthers lost four in a row and went 1-2 in their last three games.
“One thing I want the guys to do this year is learn to face adversity head on,” said FRA Coach Bill Whittemore. ”Last year was a tough year for us, and a tough year for everybody. We started a few games behind everybody else in our league, so I would hope that our guys would see some payout for their hard work and recognize that this thing isn’t easy, but if they work hard and work together the price is worth it.”
However, there are lot of exciting things to look forward to for fans of FRA football this season.
One of the players that has been exciting to watch ever since he was a freshman at FRA has been Jeffrey Vercher, Jr.
Vercher is a dynamic force for the Panthers that plays running back, but he has also played at linebacker before as well.
His career at FRA started off on a high note as he ran for 443 yards with four touchdowns his first year on 75 carries.
He has been a leader at FRA ever since.
“He’s just a heck of a football player,” said Whittemore. “He’s got a great knack for the game and good instincts. We knew he was gonna be a great player and he’s doing just that. We don’t have a huge senior class, and we’re still kinda young as a football team as a whole.
"He’s got a leadership role to take on and guys love his work ethic. He’s a solid player on offense and defense and the kind of player we’ve always hoped he would be.”
Another recent emergence for the Panthers has been junior offensive tackle Joe Crocker.
Crocker is currently listed as a three-star recruit per 247Sports and comes in at 6’6," 315 lbs. and with the ninth-best ranking for the position in the state of Tennessee. He has offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Mississippi State, among others.
One question for the FRA Panthers this season will be who will play quarterback for them this year. The Panthers lost David DeRocher to graduation and will be looking to fill that hole in the offense based on the players on this year’s team.
On defense, they will rely on the senior leadership of Josiah Jackson, a 6’2," 280 lb. defensive end who can also play on the OL.
“Every year we’re looking to make a few tweaks to fit our teams personnel,” said Whittemore. “The overall core stuff that we do will remain the same, there will just be some tweaks on how we get to those spots. A few other wrinkles like key plays or core plays that we will be installing.”
While there will be some small changes, the overall philosophy will remain the same for FRA football.
FRA just recently had their first four days of full practice in pads, so Whittemore hasn’t been able to do much with the team just yet.
However, he is very excited about this year’s team and possibilities it brings to the table.
“We’re still kind of in the evaluation phase, but happy with them so far,” said Whittemore. “Our energy is really good. We are healthy for the most part, so I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”
FRA will start the 2021 campaign at Nashville Christian on Aug. 20. The Eagles ended last season with a 9-4 record before a loss to Davidson Academy in the semifinal game cut their season short.
