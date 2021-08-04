The Franklin High School Admirals will have a new man at the helm for the 2020 season, as they welcome former Summit High School defensive coordinator Alex Melton to town.
Melton comes to Franklin for his first head-coaching position after leading the Summit defense that won the TSSAA 5A State championship a year ago. He inherits a team that finished 7-6 after falling to Brentwood High School in the 6A quarterfinals and returns 19 seniors.
Melton opened his first press conference at WCS Football Media Day on July 28 by thanking Franklin's cross-town rivals Centennial High School and Ravenwood High School, which they beat in the second round of the playoffs, for providing food and a Kona Ice truck for the team a few weeks ago, which is still dealing with the tragic passing of sophomore football and baseball player Will Cherry in early July.
“It's great to be in this county, there's rivalries, the competition is fierce, but there's also a sense of community and love in the county and we really appreciate that,” Melton said. “It's a great example for our young men, and the young men of those schools, to see others reaching out with thoughtfulness and care.”
Senior offensive tackle and recent Stanford University commit Fisher Anderson and senior running back Bryce Sparks spoke about the importance of those rivalries in the newly formed Region 7-6A on the field.
“[Centennial], that's a game that pretty much everyone on the team will get hype for, no matter what,” Anderson said.” But the majority of the team will bring everything they have to every single county/region game and even more so to the Brentwood, Ravenwood, Centennial games. They just mean more to us.”
Franklin will open its region play at Ravenwood on Sept. 3. They defeated the Raptors in the second round of the playoffs a year ago. The Admirals will host Brentwood on Oct. 8. They will also play Page High School (Aug. 27) and Nolensville High School (Oct. 22) from Williamson County.
“I think one of those games has to be Centennial because they’re our crosstown rival, and our goal every single year is to make sure we keep that helmet [referring to the Battle of Franklin trophy] on the side of the town,” Sparks said. “So obviously they're great competitors, I know a lot of those guys, they're very hard-working they're very, very athletic, and there will be a lot of under the radar guys that will be underclassmen on that team.”
Franklin will host Centennial on Oct. 1. The Admirals hold a 13-5 advantage over the Cougars in the rivalry since 2004, according to MaxPreps.com.
The Admirals will have to replace of seniors lost to graduation from the quarterfinals squad, including all-region quarterback Connor Beavon. He threw for 3,178 yards (a school record) and 25 passing touchdowns (31 total) and just three interceptions last season. Franklin also loses its top pass catcher from a year ago, Connor Repass. Repass amassed 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020.
The 2021 Admirals will likely rely on the run game with Sparks returning as the team’s leading rusher with 776 yards and three touchdowns last season and Anderson anchoring the offensive line.
The future Stanford Cardinal has confidence in his running back and season poised for a breakout season this year.
“Bryce, it's kind of like a hidden gem,” Anderson said. “He’s going to have a breakout year no matter what happens; it just depends on how big it's going to be. It could be something where he breaks records this year, or it could be something where he just achieves his dream of playing collegiately.”
The person who will be under center for Franklin remains an open question. Melton said the quarterback position, like many of the positions on the team were still getting worked out.
“We’ve got a couple guys that we’ve been working in that position, and they're constantly being evaluated for what they can help us do offensively to move the ball in whatever form that maybe,” Melton sad. “We tell them every day is a competition, if you think you're safe you're wrong...quarterback is a competition and will be working through that process, just like every position.”
Junior Kevin Blankenship saw limited action in two games last season. He went 5-5 for 35 yards.
If the Admirals can square their quarterback situation, the run game comes together behind Sparks running with Anderson blocking, and Melton coaches up the young defense, the Admirals could make some noise in an all-Williamson County Region 7-6A.
Franklin opens the 2021 season at Riverdale High School on Aug. 20.
