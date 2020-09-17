The Williamson County football season is officially reaching its halfway point, with Week 5's games promising some of 2020's most exciting contests yet.
Our Game of the Week, of course, is the Battle of the Woods with Brentwood and Ravenwood. More on that soon.
For now, the rest of the slate is upon us, and we've got some great games ahead.
Independence, Franklin face off in key region contest
While many consider Ravenwood and Brentwood to be the favorites in Region 6-6A, Friday's game with Independence and Franklin could sway people in the other direction.
Both teams are showing strong this far, with Indy a respectable 2-1 behind new QB Jaxson Campbell and Franklin fresh off a road victory over Summit with new QB Connor Beavon opening up its offense.
Friday's game at Franklin feels important. The winner will lock in a prime spot in region standings heading into the playoff push in October.
Can Indy win a third-straight game? Can Franklin defend home turf and solidify its offensive resurgence? Stay tuned.
CPA, BGA to play in region rivalry
The undefeated CPA and evolving BGA will be squaring off out in Franklin Friday night for its annual contest.
Behind QB Cade Law, the Lions are once again lurching for a state appearance. BGA is still trying to find itself on offense and defense after losing some college talents like QB Nick Semptimphelter and DBs Antonio Stevens, Garnett Hollis Jr. and Briston Bennett.
Can CPA keep perfect, or will BGA play spoiler? We'll see soon enough.
Soaring BA Eagles take on Father Ryan
Brentwood Academy has perhaps been the best football team in Williamson County this season not named Ravenwood, and this week, they'll take on Father Ryan on the road.
The Irish are still in the opening stages of their season, while the Eagles are on Game No. 5. If they get to 5-0, it'll give them much more confidence to build on as that October date with MBA grows closer.
Centennial searching for second win
Can the 1-3 Cougars get a win streak going? The team got its first win of 2020 against Siegel last week, and now they're poised to face Dickson Co. to get to 2-3 on the year.
In a crowded Region 6-6A, Centennial has to win this week to keep its playoff hopes alive. A home victory would feel most welcome after a tough start to 2020.
Page tries to rebound against Giles Co.
The Patriots took one in the chin last week at Lipscomb Academy, and this week, they'll try to rebound against Giles Co.
The team lost a lot of seniors this summer to graduation. Can it find the Page magic that's gotten this team into the playoffs the last two season?
Road Warriors
Franklin Road Academy started its season last week with a dramatic win and now will face Davidson Academy on the road.
Lipscomb Academy will face one of its fiercest rivals, Goodpasture, who is 4-0 on the season.
Grace Christian Academy will try to get back to its winning ways seen earlier this season in a trip to Mt. Juliet Christian. Can running back Blake Barton continue his soaring campaign?
Nolensville travels to Lawrence Co. for a region contest. The Knights are jockeying for the title and need wins like this to support that quest.
Fairview and Spring Hill are on a pause due to COVID-19, and Summit is on a bye after having its game with Overton cancelled.
