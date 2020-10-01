It's been quite a week for football in Williamson County, and no one has played a down yet.
A handful of games this week have fallen to the wayside due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Brentwood and Indy has been postponed, as has Page's region game with Summit. CPA and Lipscomb Academy's region clash and Nolensville's region contest with Tullahoma.
Brentwood Academy has had to shift its game with Knox Catholic to Saturday morning, too.
In such a frenzied time, what games should we be looking forward to?
Grace Christian Academy trying to win fifth
The GCA Lions are on the cusp of a big moment for 2020.
The team, riding the offensive spark of star running back Blake Barton and efficiency of quarterback Ashton Kelley, will host Friendship Christian this week for a chance at a fifth win and a chance to make the playoffs.
A win Friday night will get GCA to 5-2, which would almost assuredly put it in position to get to November football for the first time since 2017, when it reached the second round of the 1A playoffs.
If Barton gets hot, this team can win any game in its in. Watch out for GCA, they might be a safe bet for being November-bound with Friday's result going their way.
Franklin, Centennial ready to battle for city bragging rights
In perhaps the game with the shortest trip to and from each other's teams, the Franklin Admirals and Centennial Cougars are set for a pivotal region contest.
Both teams are 2-4 this year, with Centennial actually a game ahead of Franklin in the region standings due to its win over Dickson Co.
Friday night's contest could give either team a definitive leg up for that coveted fourth playoff spot that comes out of Region 6-6A.
The game will be at Franklin's place Friday night to see who wins this year's Battle of Franklin.
Other Games
Ravenwood will host region mate Dickson Co., attempting to snap a three-game losing streak. They are the heavy favorites to do just that.
Lipscomb Academy will welcome D-II AAA team Briarcrest for a chance to take its recent momentum and face a team a class up. The Mustangs were originally scheduled to host CPA, but that team is on a COVID pause.
Father Ryan will face a region contest at home against Ensworth.
Looking to rebound from last week's tough game against Lipscomb Academy, FRA will face Goodpasture for a region bout.
Fairview will head to Camden.
Spring Hill will host Maplewood.
