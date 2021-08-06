The Grace Christian Academy Lions will try to bounce back after a disappointing season last year, finishing at 4-7 (2-5).
“My expectations for this season is to compete in every game that we play,” said GCA head coach Rusty Smith. “The other team, officials and fans in the stands should look at our team and see that we are pointing those around us to our Creator and making His name known in everything that we do.”
“I want to see competitiveness and consistency...our guys should give everything they have in the tank and bring their best effort to the field."
GCA’s region schedule includes Clarksville Academy, Columbia Academy, Nashville Christian, Mount Juliet Christian Academy and Donelson Christian Academy.
“If we worry too much about what the opponent has or does, then we get away from the things that we are good at,” said Coach Smith. “If we can control where our focus is as a team and limit mistakes, we can compete in the fourth quarter with those teams.”
One of the bright spots of last season was an offense that averaged 25.4 points per game.
“It was fun to turn the offensive play calling and design to Coach Justin Payne,” said Coach Smith. “He did a great job of building a playbook around the strengths that are team has.”
The Lions will be missing three offensive stars in graduating seniors Blake Barton, Ashton Kelley and Will Beasley.
Barton was a star running back and wide receiver for the Lions that accumulated 165 carries, 1,127 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 323 receiving yards along with three touchdowns.
Kelley was the starting quarterback for GCA totaling 1,932 passing yards and 15 passing TDs.
Beasley played wide receiver for the Lions tallying 31 catches, 458 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.
“From an offensive perspective last season, they made up most of it, but they were not everything” said Coach Smith. “We have a good core group of players returning on offense.”
GCA will be returning at quarterback junior Jackson Hyatt, who was a backup quarterback in limited play last season. He had 118 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns.
“Obviously, replacing a quarterback that has been a starter for a number of years is always a transition,” said Coach Smith. “We have guys that we will be confident in to take care of the football and get it into playmakers hands.”
They will also return one of their top receiving targets, senior Maddux Lambert, who had 53 catches, 502 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.
“Those two guys (Hyatt and Lambert) have abilities and talents that God has given them,” said Coach Smith. “We have tailored some of the plays we have this year to what they do best. Getting the ball in Maddux’s hands is going to be important, but we have other guys that are going to be able to spread the wealth.”
The Lions will start their season against Zion Christian Academy on Aug. 20 as they look to get off to a solid start.
