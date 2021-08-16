Independence High School football looks to ride a revamped offense to new heights with a new quarterback and the same high expectations.
The Eagles finished the 2020 season 7-3, after falling in the second round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs to Brentwood High School 31-28. Independence made the playoffs for the 10th straight season a year ago, and when head coach Scott Blade spoke to the media at WCS Football Media Day in late July joined by his rising senior quarterback Joe Cummings and senior wide receiver/safety River Katina, he spoke about the high expectations coming into the season.
“Our expectations are pretty similar to every year as much as we try and get better throughout the year," Blade said. “We had a really good spring, we had a good off-season, a good June and like everyone else, try to get through this heat… Expectations at Independence are always high. We've got an incredible schedule, Incredible kids and coaching staff that are ready to take it on, we'll see how the cards fall.”
One card the Eagles need to replace in their deck will be quarterback. Last season’s starter, Jaxson Campbell, signed with do United States Naval Academy upon graduation. The former Eagles quarterback through for 2,012 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air and added 776 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground after transitioning from wide receiver.
“As you saw our offense really took on a different look last year trying to fit his skillset and also a couple of tight ends, and for those that have played me know, I’ve never done that before,” Blade said.
Joe Cummings, a Battle Ground Academy transfer, will take over and offense with some dangerous weapons. His fellow senior, Katina, will be a major weapon along with junior tight-end Ty Lockwood.
Lockwood, a member of the Junior ESPN 300 who measures 6'5," 225 lbs., currently has scholarship offers from several Power Five schools. He recently posted his Top 4 schools on Twitter as Penn State University, Florida State University, Ohio State University and the University of South Carolina (no order).
“They definitely make my job very easy throwing to those guys,” Cummings sad. “It's really an honor to throw to them.”
Cummings pointed to his and Katina’s chemistry on the field being a product of their relationship off it, which they also said extends to the rest of the Eagles wide receiver group.
Independence will need that chemistry throughout the team as they traverse a tough region schedule in the new all-Williamson County Region 7-6A. The Eagles will host Centennial High School on Sept. 3 to begin the region schedule. Independence will face cross-town Independence will Summit High School Oct. 8 in the annual ‘Border Battle.’ Summit defeated the Eagles 40-34 in their matchup last season.
“The Border Battle it becomes bigger and bigger game every year,” Blade said. “Coach Coleman and the success they've had it Summit, the Wade brothers who are arguably the best athletes in the whole region and maybe the state, they are really special.”
Blade hopes the game will have playoff implications, but it will give the winner bragging rights regardless. Summit took the last away matchup in 2019 as well so the Eagles are looking to not make it three losses in a row to the Spartans.
Independence opens the season Aug. 20 hosting Division II-AA champs Christ Presbyterian Academy and will travel to D-II AA state runner-ups Lipscomb Academy the following week.
