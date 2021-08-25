The second week in Williamson County football is right around the corner, and we've got plenty of intriguing intercounty games on the slate.
Our Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week will see local powerhouses Brentwood Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy meet for the first time in what should be an instant classic for preps football.
How is the rest of the week looking?
Independence faces big test at Lipscomb Academy
If you're curious what might be most fascinating battle of Xs and Os this week, it'll be Indy offensive mastermind Scott Blade facing off against Lipscomb Academy coach/former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer and his loaded Mustangs roster.
Indy fell to CPA last week and wants to avoid starting the year 0-2; Lipscomb Academy demolished Greater Atlanta Christian last week and returns home to face the WillCo heavyweight.
Indy's biggest challenge will be slowing down D-I QB recruit Luther Richesson and his offensive arsenal, which includes Stanford commit and tight end Sam Roush and Boston College commit and running back Alex Broome. If Indy can hold them to less than 20 points, it should be a good battle for both squads.
Brentwood could use win in home opener against Father Ryan
Brentwood is undergoing a big change right now with Clint Finch taking over the sideline duties for Ron Crawford. The team lost a heartbreaker at Blackman last week and now faces an upstart Father Ryan team this week.
The Irish are vastly improved over recent years and will give a young Bruins team quite a challenge. The Bruins, like Indy, want to avoid the 0-2 hole, particularly with the region schedule not yet underway. The 6A state runner ups will need to put their best foot forward with a D-II AAA team visiting.
Could BGA take down another WillCo challenge in Ravenwood?
The Wildcats are riding high after a convincing win at Nolensville, and a home victory over Ravenwood would be quite a feather in their cap.
The Raptors struggled at MBA last week in Will Hester's return game, and Florida State commit and QB Chris Parson is still figuring out how to really stand out in his first snaps under center. Though, RHS usually figures it out quickly, so BGA will be on their toes to try and compete in what should be a close contest. A win for the Wildcats would signal a return to form for the team.
Also on the slate...
Summit will travel to Spring Hill for their annual rivalry game...Nolensville will head to Giles County...Fairview will face Creek Wood...Grace Christian Academy will host MTCS...Franklin Road Academy will head to Silverdale.
