The seventh week of Williamson County football is ahead of us as we enter the month of October Friday.
Region games are aflutter, none as marquee as the big game in Spring Hill where the hosting Summit Spartans will take on the Ravenwood Raptors in a Region 7-6A clash for the ages.
It's our Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week.
Let's check out the rest of the slate, shall we?
Brentwood heads to Indy
If you want to see two teams who very much need region wins, it's Brentwood and Independence.
Brentwood struggled at the top of the year and has only won two games so far. It's without a region win this year. Independence has lost all but one of its non-region games but has swept its region slate so far against Centennial and Franklin.
Independence could put itself in prime position for that third playoff spot behind Summit and Ravenwood with a win over the visitin Bruins.
Brentwood, on the other hand, desperately needs this one to keep pace to grab a playoff spot. With Centennial having a good year thus far and Indy 2-0 in region play, they're on the outside looking in right now.
Friday's game is pivotal for both programs this season.
2021 'Battle of Franklin' on way
The "Battle of Franklin" rivalry game between Franklin and Centennial is always close, no matter how the teams are.
The 4-2 Cougars are hosting this round and keep its season going strong with a win. Centennial has found plenty to give teams fits about on the ground this season, and they see a 1-5 Franklin team that stopped the bleeding last week with a Homecoming win against McGavock.
Don't count out the visiting Admirals. Rivalry games are never normal, and perhaps they're starting to build a little momentum for themselves. A win would be huge for FHS, but a loss would further support the idea that this is a rebuilding year for the program after advancing to the state quarterfinals last season.
FHS' Bryce Sparks facing off against CHS' Josh Forsee will be a matchup to watch in this one. They're two of the best running backs in the county this year.
CPA hosts FRA
The Christ Presbyterian Lions will see annual rival Franklin Road Academy this week.
CPA should be the favorite in this one, but FRA has one of the area's best players in Jeffery Vercher and some strong talent on its offensive line.
If CPA can indeed take this one, they'll be in the driver's seat for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, provided their October matchup with Lipscomb Academy, the second-ranked team in the state, goes their way.
The rest of the slate...
Brentwood Academy celebrates Homecoming vs. Christian Brothers...Father Ryan faces Knoxville Catholic...Battle Ground Academy will play region foe Goodpasture...Nolensville will play Spring Hill for its Homecoming...Page will face Columbia Central for a key region game...Fairview will play White House...Lipscomb Academy will head to Davidson Academy...Grace Christian Academy will play Nashville Christian.
