Lipscomb Academy enter as the reigning Division II-AA the state champions, but the Mustangs are looking to turn the page as they face stiff competition for their 2022 schedule.
The Mustangs collected a state title for the first time since 2007 last year, winning against rival Christ Presbyterian Academy 27-0 in the state championship game.
“It is really satisfying when you accomplish your end goals,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer. “The season was more rewarding than just winning a championship. We saw so much personal growth throughout the program. The kids handled the ups and downs of the season extremely well.”
Some of the key players that the Mustangs will replace will be starting quarterback and Cincinnati signee Luther Richesson, Boston College signee and running back Alex Broome, and defensive lineman/running back Carlin Walker.
Richesson had 2,433 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and one interception last season. Broome was the leading rusher and a threat in the passing game, tallying over 100 rushing yards per game. Carlin Walker was very versatile, creating havoc on offense and defense.
“We had many players that meant so much to our team last year,” said Dilfer. “We lost not just production, but people as well. When your best players are your best people, it makes them hard to lose. Alex and Luther especially, but Sam Roush, Chase Allen, Jaden Lyles, Jordan Jackson, Luke Westerman, and Carson Pearman. These are veteran leaders that played a lot of football and were highly productive. We have definitely felt their loss in the program.”
Lipscomb Academy will have Liberty commit and senior quarterback Hank Brown take over the Mustangs high powered offense.
“He is very much wired like Luther from a work standpoint,” said Dilfer. “Hank is a fantastic leader and has played well in seven-on-seven, training camp, and transitioned well to the fall part of practice.”
The Mustangs will also return two impact players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in Junior Sherrill and Nate Spillman. Sherrill, a Vanderbilt commit, is a wide receiver that can make the defense miss tackles in the open field. Spillman, a wide receiver and defensive back, is a playmaker on both sides of the ball and is currently a Tennessee commit at the next level. Both are entering their third season on the varsity team.
“Like Hank, both of them have had great off-seasons and have worked really hard on their ball skills,” said Dilfer. “They are bigger, stronger, faster, and more skilled. They have honed their craft as receivers. Both are physical blockers, willing to block, embrace it, and get after it.”
Lipscomb Academy will open on the road against Milton, Georgia and Thompson, Alabama. The game against Thompson will be televised on ESPNU. Their schedule also includes region opponents Goodpasture, Battle Ground Academy, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Davidson Academy, and Franklin Road Academy.
“I think winning a state championship makes it hard to find games in state,” said Dilfer. “Obviously we want to keep our games in state if we are able to.
"Milton is a part of the Freedom Bowl that kicks off the season with eight different games that week, and we happen to be the primetime game. Milton was 13-2 last year. They have some big time players and are very well coached. They get to host this bowl game. It will be a hostile environment.
“Week two, we go to Thompson, who is arguably one of the best teams in the Southeast,” continued Dilfer. “It will have 10,000 people and be an ESPN game. One of the things we do well is embrace the challenges of the season.
“TV is a challenge because it can distract players that have not figured out how they are going to handle their business through a game,” said Dilfer. “We try to create as many environments before that game happens so the distractions are old hat for them.”
Dilfer’s approach to game preparation has little to do with a specific opponent. It is more about improvement on a weekly basis.
“We keep this pretty simple, trying to go 1-0 every week,” said Dilfer. “All the opponents are challenging, because it is high school football. You may be more talented than a team in a week, but they are hungrier, tougher, or healthier. If we continue to get better every week, I feel pretty good about this football team.”
