It was a memorable season for the Mustangs of Lipscomb Academy last year as they made it all the way to the state championship game.
Their bid for a title ended last December in the D-II AA championship with a 35-28 loss to instate rival Christ Presbyterian Academy.
“This team is very hungry,” said Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback. “We have a massive amount of respect for CPA, especially in that last game. They are extremely well coached, they have very good players. They beat us, we looked at it very closely. I think they gained even more respect by how they played us that game. I think that instead of being bitter, the guys have gotten better.”
Even after losing some talent like athlete Willie Berris and linebacker Eli Miller to graduation, they still have the same core of players Mustang fans have come to know.
QB Luther Richesson and running back Alex Broome will still be a one-two punch on offense, while Jaden Lyles will man the defense from the safety position.
However, there’s going to be a new addition to the offense with four-star tight end Sam Roush joining Lipscomb Academy this year.
Roush is a Stanford commit who is 6’5 and weighs 225 pounds who will definitely help the Mustangs in the passing game and run blocking with his size.
“This year has really been refining everything and becoming more efficient,” said Dilfer. “I took in a really good sophomore class. The bulk of our team that first year was the sophomore class, who are now seniors. I think the senior leadership of this group, and the three years we’ve had with them made things a lot easier because they kinda helped police the team.”
When it comes to getting the most out of players, it definitely helps when you’ve had the same core group for this long.
Dilfer believes that because has had these players his first three years, they have gotten stronger since they been playing football with each other for this long.
“I think just you’re naturally better,” said Dilfer. “You’re naturally bigger, faster, and stronger. One more year with Luther Richesson. One more year with one of the best strength coaches in the last 20 years. One more year of understanding and growing our football IQs. One more year of growing together as a unit.
"We’ve gone through a lot of shared adversity and handled it well. Then the messaging from the staff and continuing to pour into them and give them the tools to make them more success. I think that all that stuff makes them that much better”
While many people around Lipscomb Academy felt great about last season and getting back to contending for state titles, they still came up short in the big game.
Dilfer stated that he’s proud of his team through his first three years, but the one word he wants to use to describe his team at the end of this season is finish.
Year three for Dilfer and the Mustangs will start with a regular season opener on Aug. 20 against Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Spartans went (12-1) last season and had their playoff run ended by Oconee County in double overtime by a score of 21-20.
