As it enters just its fifth season of varsity football, Nolensville High School will make the jump to the 5A classification in 2021.
The Knights ended their stint in 4A with a second-straight semifinal appearance, falling to Elizabethton for the second-straight season. The Knights finished with an 8-4-mark in 2020. Fourth-year head coach Paul Derrick, along with junior running back Samson Johnson and center Zach Weisel, talked about the jump up in classification during the WCS Football Media Day in late July.
“We’re excited about 5A, we're excited about those new opportunities, we are excited about making the jump, Derrick said. “We knew we were going to grow and probably grow some more, but for now we're going to do the best we can playing in that 5A league.”
Nolensville will finally play some Williamson County and area rivalries annually within their new region. Page High School will host the Knights on Oct. 8. The region will also include nearby foe Spring Hill High School. Nolensville will host Spring Hill Oct. 1. Their first region matchup will be Sept. 3 against Lincoln County High School.
The region jump could be complicated for Nolensville, as the team tries to replace several starters from a year ago. The Knights return just five starters on offense and three on defense, including quarterback Ryder Galardi. Galardi was a three-year starter for the Knights under center who went to play football at Long Island University. Junior Coby Walton looks to be the starter this season after making one start in relief last year.
“He’s the guy were kind of leaning on this year," Derrick said. “Again, I think he's a little different than Ryder as far as the way he approaches the game. He's very evenkeel, something good happens, he stays level-headed. If something bad happens, he doesn't get his head down. So I think that's a good quality to have in a quarterback…he's really a quiet kid, but he's really tried to become a leader and become more vocal.”
Luckily for Walton and the Knights, he will be able to hand off the ball to one of the best young running backs in Williamson County in Johnson.
Johnson rushed for 1,106 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, which marked his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. Johnson, who measures 5’8” 179 pounds according to the team’s Maxpreps roster, said at the presser he added 10 lbs. of muscle in the offseason to help prepare for this season in 5A.
The offense plans to rely heavily on Weisel to be a leader on the offensive line to help Johnson in the run game. He will be one of two returners and his spot this season.
Johnson sounds ready to run behind him and is ready for the challenge that the step up in the region entails.
“I'm just going to make sure that I keep doing what I do and trust my teammates," Johnson said. “I can't control the line; I can't control how the other team plays me. I'm just going to do Samson Johnson football and will see how things turn out.”
The Knights will face tough challenge is out of region this season as well. Giles County will face the Knights on August 27. Nolensville will travel to Nashville to face Ensworth on Sept. 10 and Rockvale Sept. 24. The Knights have a home game against WillCo 6A foe Franklin High School on Oct. 22.
“Being a new school, this is our fifth year of varsity ball, we've still got a lot to prove,” Weisel said. “We have made it deep in the playoffs, but we're not done yet. There's a lot of people that don't think we're legit… big schools, like Ensworth and BGA, will be a challenge there. But it is what it is, we’re going to keep playing Nolensville ball. We've been competing in 4A for the past five years, and I think of you ask anyone who's watching Nolensville football, we're competing at a higher level every single game. We could've been in 5A this whole time.”
Nolensville will open the season, Friday, hosting Battle Ground Academy at 7 p.m.
