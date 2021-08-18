The Page Patriots are coming off a 5-8 season where they fell to Hillsboro in the first round of the playoffs, 43-7.
While the season didn’t end the way the Patriots wanted it to, they are going to keep the same philosophy when it comes to how the offense and defense are run.
“We’re gonna keep doing what we do,” said Page head coach Charles Rathbone at WCS' media day last month. “We’re gonna keep throwing the ball and try to get guys' hands on it in space and hopefully develop some sort of running game this year. But it’s been such a blessing to be back out there with these guys and to have some sort of normality.”
Page will be looking to have a great start to the year against rival Fairview in the first game of the season with Jake McNamara at quarterback. Mcnamara is a three-star Colorado State commit who says he is ready to take a leadership role with the team.
“A terrible loss against Fairview has really motivated us,” said Page quarterback Jake McNamara. “Starting off with another WillCo game is what we want. We are looking forward to this game to get the rivalry back to our side.”
While some things like rivalries are going to remain the same, there were changes to the 5A region for the upcoming season.
Summit moved out to join the 6A Region of Ravenwood, Brentwood, Franklin, Independence and Centennial after winning the state championship with a (14-1) last year.
With Summit moving out, Nolensville will be moving up to the 5A region to take their place. The Knights finished last year with a (10-4) record and a 56-21 loss to Elizabethton in the semifinal game of the playoffs. Shelbyville also left the region to join 6A Region 3 after (7-4) year last season.
“You know, we played Nolensville in the first couple years,” said Rathbone. “Probably one of my best atmospheres. I enjoy going out there and playing at Nolensville. I know they come to us this year, but it’s a good group of kids. They’re a very athletic group, and Coach [Paul] Derek is a genuine, good person. We absolutely respect Nolensville and everybody in 5A. I’m excited to have them in.”
While there are some new additions and changes coming to the 5A region, the Battle of 840 will open up the season for Page at home. This non-district game could set the tone for the type of year that both these could have.
“Coach [Chris] Hughes always has his team prepared,” said Rathbone of Fairview. “He has always said he would be willing to go 1-9 every single year as long as that victory is against Page. The challenge is that game needs to mean everything to use, and we have to match them play for play and be as physical.”
