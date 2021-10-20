The Williamson County football season is ramping up for playoffs here soon, but we've still got two weeks to go with regular season competition.
The big game this week pits Lipscomb Academy against Christ Presbyterian Academy in a likely D-II AA state title preview. We'll have more from our Charlie Bateman here soon.
There are some other enticing games on the horizon, so let's check them out.
Page, Independence to clash
Will the Independence Eagles be able to slow down the unbeaten Page Patriots?
The Eagles have had a so-so season, but they present a big challenge for the Patriots, who are playing a classification up against this WillCo challenger.
Quarterback and Colorado State commit Jake McNamara has been on fire for Page this season, and he'll be in a duel with equally hot Indy QB Joseph Cummings.
A win for Indy would be a nice boost as they vie for playoff standing, while a win for Page would be another reminder to the rest of 5A that they are contenders for a state championship.
Brentwood Academy to face Ensworth
The Brentwood Academy Eagles have a big test this week.
The Eagles host a resurged Ensworth Tigers who are 6-2 overall and 3-0 in region play. Former Battle Ground Academy coach Roc Batten has rebuilt Ensworth and returned them to prominence in D-II AAA, and the Eagles will have their hands full with Batten's upstart team.
If BA is to prove they are worthy contenders for the D-II AAA playoffs this year, taking down Ensworth would be a big feather in that cap.
Slowing down highly recruited receivers Jacob Page and Shamar Porter will be a huge task for the Eagles defense.
Ravenwood hopes to take down PJPII
Before their eventual playoff push, the Ravenwood Raptors will take on a big task with D-II AAA challengers Pope John Paul II.
Ravenwood will take on a 6-2 Knights team that has defeated teams like Father Ryan, Independence and Battle Ground Academy this season.
It'll be a good test for QB and Florida State commit Chris Parson to face the PJPII defense before he squares off with the best defenses of 6A competition in November.
Inter-county battles ahead
Battle Ground Academy will face region foe Franklin Road Academy in a game that could get the Wildcats further to the playoff standing they desire, or could give the Panthers a huge upset.
Franklin will take on Nolensville, two teams who have had their fair share of struggles this season and could use a good win to build on for the future. The Knights are still alive in playoff competition and really could use a win to help lock down the fourth spot in their region.
The rest of the slate...
Summit will face old foe Shelbyville Central...Brentwood will take on Beech...Centennial will host LaVergne...Fairview will face Sycamore...Spring Hill will play Mt. Pleasant...Grace Christian Academy will square off against DCA.
