It's time for football playoffs in Williamson County.
While some teams sadly saw their seasons end last week, a good host of programs are gearing up for a hoped state run.
Our Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week will take a look a Ravenwood's upcoming homestand with Whitehaven.
Let's take a look at other intriguing matchups on the plate.
Summit looking to keep streak to Chattanooga alive
The Summit Spartans haven't lost a game since last September, and they'll try to keep that unreal win streak alive with the playoffs starting in Spring Hill.
The team will face fourth-seed Houston at home Friday as their quest to make the title game in 6A begins.
With the way Summit has dispatched teams this year, you'd think they'll pave a clear path to Chattanooga, but the 6A playoffs always hold a few surprises. Summit will need to be on its A-game as its postseason push starts for new November challenges.
CPA, BGA at home
If you're looking for some playoff action to attend, home games are slated for Christ Presbyterian Academy and Battle Ground Academy this week.
CPA will host Boyd Buchanan as the Lions look to defend their D-II AA title, and BGA will face Chattanooga Christian as the Wildcats try to make a stand to get back to the title game for the first time since 2018.
Page looks to make noise in 5A
Few players have been as hot as Page QB Jake McNamara as of late, and he'll do his best to lead the Patriots to Chattanooga through what should be a treacherous 5A playoffs.
With Summit out of the picture, Page claimed the region title and will try to build on its momentum with a home game slated with Wilson Central Friday.
We'll see if McNamara and the Patriots can keep afloat its stellar regular season with playoffs on the way.
Region 7-6A teams on road
While Summit and Ravenwood are defending the home field, the Brentwood Bruins and Independence Eagles will have to be road warriors.
Brentwood will head to Germantown for what should be quite a challenge for the upstart Bruins; ditto Indy, who faces Collierville.
We'll see if all four Region 7-6A teams can stay alive for the second round.
Other games on the horizon...
Nolensville is at Station Camp...Franklin Road Academy is at CAK...Grace Christian Academy is at King's Academy...Father Ryan is at MUS...Fairview is at Smith County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.