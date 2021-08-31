With two weeks in, it's hard to believe we're already a fifth of the way done with the Williamson County football regular season.
Now, there's of course plenty to go, so let's break down what our upcoming slate of games is for the week. Our Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week will bring 5A state champs-turned-6A contenders Summit up to Brentwood for their region clash.
Ravenwood, Franklin meet for annual bout
The Ravenwood Raptors are 1-1 after a tough first couple of games, but they catch a Franklin team that has yet to score a point this season.
Alex Melton's Admirals will have their hands full with the Raptors this week on the road, with Florida State commit and quarterback Chris Parson starting to get comfortable in the Ravenwood offense.
The Raptors will finally get to check out their new turf field this week, with a struggling Franklin team maybe what's needed to break it in with a win. It doesn't hurt they're looking for revenge after FHS eliminated them in last year's second round of the playoffs.
Centennial might be favorite against Independence
After a few years of lean, Centennial might be establishing itself as a contender in the region.
The 2-0 Cougars join Summit as the only teams in 6-7A who are perfect on the year, with Brentwood, Franklin and Independence winless and Ravenwood split down the middle. Josh Forsee has been on fire, with numerous touchdowns already under his belt.
Independence had a demoralizing loss to Lipscomb Academy last week and will stay on the road for the Centennial game. Indy has had Centennial's number of late, but fortunes might change of the Eagles are entering a down year. Though, Indy's first two opponents came from D-II AA -- they are likely better than their record indicates.
CPA, BGA rivalry game on deck
Christ Presbyterian Academy might be the best team in the county right now with a statement win against D-II AAA powerhouse Brentwood Academy last week. They get an upstart BGA team that narrowly lost to Ravenwood last week.
RB Sean Williams has been electric for the Wildcats out of the backfield, but he'll have his hands full with a stingy CPA defense sporting future Vanderbilt Commodore Langston Patterson. BGA's rushing attack has been paramount this season, so slowing that will be key for CPA getting the first region win of the year.
For BGA, it'll be playing in the Lions' Den and getting its passing game going to keep its offense from being one-dimensional.
Also on the slate...
Nolensville returns home for Lincoln County...Brentwood Academy will visit Briarcrest...Page will host Spring Hill...Fairview will face Stewart County...Father Ryan will take on region foe Pope John Paul II for the annual Bishop's Cup...Grace Christian Academy will square off with Friendship Christian...Franklin Road Academy will play Davidson Academy.
Lipscomb Academy's game with Goodpasture was cancelled due to COVID-19 affecting the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.