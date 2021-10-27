The last week of the 2021 Williamson County football regular season is upon us.
The Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week finds an upstart Brentwood squad facing off against a sound Centennial group that will have playoff implications for Region 7-6A.
There are some other sizeable games on the horizon that are worth watching.
Ravenwood, Independence ready for annual bout
The Ravenwood Raptors are bound for the playoffs and their quarterback is red-hot.
Florida State commit Chris Parson has gelled well as of late with the RHS offense and should help make RHS a threat in any level of playoff competition. Having someone like Michigan commit and defensive back Myles Pollard on the other side never hurts.
Independence is a stat monster with QB Joseph Cummings, wideout Jack Rummel, tight end Ty Lockwood and running back Tre Hartwell all prone to go off at any given moment in coach Scott Blade's famous offene.
The big test this week will be if Independence's defense can contain Parson and the RHS attack -- you know Indy will score its points, but RHS will be a tough test for Indy's defense.
Lipscomb Academy will look to stay on attack against Battle Ground Academy
The LA Mustangs are one of the best teams in the state, and they have a chance to sweep the region Friday for regular season play.
A solid BGA team visits Lipscomb this week, another opportunity for Trent Dilfer's Mustangs to prove that they are fully stampeding for their first state title since 2007, the days of late, great coach Glenn McCadams and former Tennessee wideout Zach Rodgers.
If BGA can spoil, it'd be a historic win for the program that has done well since Jonas Rodriguez took over the team for Roc Batten (now at Ensworth).
Summit looking to finish perfect season against Franklin
The Summit Spartans haven't lost a game since 2020's home loss to Franklin.
Now Summit has a chance to get even against its new region foe and cap a perfect regular season en route to a state push.
Summit could be on a crash course for Oakland this December that could be one of the biggest games in recent prep football history.
Franklin has only won one game this year under former Summit defensive coordinator Alex Melton in what looks to be a rebuild for the Admirals.
The Admirals will be a long shot this week, but being competitive against a juggernaut like Summit would be in and of itself a win.
Other games on the horizon...
Christ Presbyterian Academy will visit Davidson Academy...Nolensville will host Franklin County...Brentwood Academy will head to Memphis University School...Page will face Lincoln County...Fairview will welcome Waverly...Spring Hill will host Columbia...Father Ryan will take on Baylor...Grace Christian Academy will square off with Columbia Academy...Franklin Road Academy will head to Goodpasture.
