The last week of the regular season is upon us for the 2020 Williamson County football season, if you can believe it.
The playoffs start next Friday, and we'll have plenty of teams representing the county in that multi-class bracket.
For now, let's examine who plays who to get the regular season settled.
Ravenwood, Independence ready for pivotal clash
It's not quite the season we all expected for Ravenwood, but it's not one that leaves them any less dangerous for playoff time.
The always-talented Raptors are 5-4, still very much in the thick of the playoff hunt but not within reach of a region title with this week's opponent, Independence, in the driver's seat for that right now.
Indy has soared with Jaxson Campbell behind center, having won seven-straight (with a COVID pause in there) since losing to Summit in Week 1.
This will be an exciting game. Beating Ravenwood is hard, even if the Raptors aren't usually where we expect them to be. November is usually when they start to find their true selves, so consider this still an uphill climb for an Independence team who would love to get as much homefield potential in the playoffs this year.
Other Games on the Horizon
Brentwood will host Centennial to get one last regular season test before the season closes.
Battle Ground Academy will get quite a push from visiting Lipscomb Academy, who is on a seven-game win streak.
Christ Presbyterian Academy will host Franklin Road Academy with a hope to rebound.
Summit will host region foe Lincoln Co.
Brentwood Academy will try to make it 10-0 at Baylor.
Franklin will travel to Dickson Co. to sew up the fourth seed out of Region 6-6A.
Nolensville will welcome Marshall Co. in its final region battle of the regular season.
Page travels to Franklin Co.
Grace Christian Academy will head to Grace Baptist to try and reach .500.
Fairview will make a trip to Stewart Co.
Spring Hill will host Lawrence Co.
Father Ryan will face Knox Catholic at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.