The Ravenwood Raptors are prepped for another season as the team demonstrates why they are one of the powerhouses of 6A competition.
The Raptors are coached by a familiar face in Will Hester who returns to the school after leading their program from 2013-2015 with a record of 38-4.
Ravenwood will have the same region opponents of Brentwood, Franklin, Centennial and Independence. This year they will add 5A champion Summit to an already fierce division landscape.
“Our guys don’t have to look at the schedule to know that we will have a tough game week in and week out,” said Hester. “You lose Dickson County and add the defending 5A champions; it does not get any tougher than that. This is one of the most well-coached leagues in all of Tennessee. ”
“I love the tough schedule and the hard games,” said Ravenwood senior Brenden Dickinson. “Playing tough teams makes everyone better. Hopefully we can make a run up to Chattanooga this year.”
“Our region is probably the hardest in the state,” said Ravenwood wide receiver and defensive back Lee Mollette.
Ravenwood will have several playmakers to replace, losing graduating WillCo Award defensive player of the year Junior Colson and quarterback (now defensive back) Trevor Andrews to Michigan, tight end Jake Briningstool to Clemson, defensive lineman Brenden Reed to Samford and wide receiver/ defensive back Ross Johnson to Wheaton College in Illinois.
Ravenwood will return senior defensive back/wide receiver and Michigan commit Myles Pollard, senior running back/linebacker JT Smitherman, offensive lineman and defensive lineman Roman Bundza, senior linebacker Andrew Dudas and senior defensive back Isaac Rollins.
The Raptors will have a new starting quarterback in four-star junior and Florida State commit Chris Parson. Parson transferred from the Lone Star State (Texas) to Tennessee and is ready to make some noise in 6A competition.
“He is a great quarterback and gets everything on time,” said Mollette. “I think everybody should be on notice about what is going to happen.”
“He is a leader on the field and in the locker room,” said Dickinson. “The footwork is great. He makes the right reads and gets the ball quick.”
Ravenwood will start their challenging ten game schedule on Aug. 20 against MBA at home in a battle of star quarterbacks, Parson and highly recruited prospect Marcel Reed.
“I think it will be exciting for the fans to see two great 2023 quarterbacks go against each other,” said Coach Hester. “However, it is going to take the guys up front on both of those teams to make the game successful for whatever team comes out on top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.