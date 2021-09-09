We're entering week four of the Williamson County football season, with most of the county's teams splitting off into playing non-region foes.
Our Game of the Week will find Christ Presbyterian Academy taking on MBA in a historic matchup between the two schools.
Though, there were plenty of contenders for that spot. Let's take a look at the rest of the week's games.
Ravenwood will face Life Academy, Summit hosts Blackman
After getting off to a slow start in Week One, the Ravenwood Raptors have started to go on a streak, winning the last two and positioning themselves as major contenders in Region 7-6A.
The Summit Spartans are 3-0 and show no signs of stopping.
It may come down to Ravenwood and Summit when it's all said and done in the region, with the mainstays taking on the newcomers.
Ravenwood will face Life Academy this week for an out-of-state opponent, while Summit will play Blackman, which should be a good Rutherford County test for the 5A state champs.
A win this week further sets Ravenwood vs. Summit as the marquee event this fall in the region.
Lipscomb Academy back from break for Pulaski Academy
The scorching Lipscomb Academy Mustangs didn't play last week and picked up a victory due to a COVID outbreak with Goodpasture, but they'll return home this week for Pulaski Academy, the team that always goes for it on fourth down and always attempts onside kicks.
It should be the best test yet to see if Trent Dilfer's third year leading the program could be his best yet to win a state title. The team is perhaps the most talented team in the midstate, so it'll be curious to see how they'll handle a coaching nightmare in Pulaski, who has played Ravenwood in the past.
Nolensville will head to Ensworth
Two teams that don't play each other a ton are Nolensville and Ensworth, but the 5A Knights will get some rigorous D-II AAA competition on the road Friday night when they travel to Bellevue to face the Tigers.
If the Knights pulled this off, it'd be a historic win for the program and a sign that they're well on their way to contending for playoffs.
Also on the slate...
Brentwood Academy will open the year at home vs. Whitehaven...Brentwood heads to Henry County...Centennial will play Antioch...Independence will look to stay hot against PJPII...Battle Ground Academy will host Nashville Christian...Franklin will face Stewarts Creek...Page will play at Coffee County...Fairview will take on Westview...Spring Hill will battle against Lewis County...Father Ryan will take on Cane Ridge...Franklin Road Academy has a bout with Columbia Academy.
