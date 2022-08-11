Brentwood Academy hopes to return to its championship-winning tradition in 2022 after a tough last-second loss a year ago in the second round of the TSSAA Division II-AAA playoffs.
The Eagles fell 24-21 to Pope John Paul II on a late field goal, which ended a tough 2021 campaign that saw BA post a 3-1 record in the Middle West region and a 7-4 record overall, despite a COVID-19 cancellation by an opponent (St. Benedict at Auburndale) and a make-up game with Eagles Landing Christian Academy out of Georgia.
Head coach Cody White, a four-time Division II state championship-winning head coach with the Eagles, praised his team for their maturity and growth last season despite their youth.
“It was a really satisfying year, it was a really good group,” said White, who enters his 11th season at BA. “We were good early, very young and inexperienced. [We] ended up tied for the region championship, and I feel like it was a nice springboard for this year because we have a lot of guys returning that got a lot of experience, and I feel good about where we are.”
Brentwood Academy returns 16 starters from last year’s squad on both sides of the ball, but will have to replace the starting quarterback for the second straight year after the graduation of Landon Wells.
White said the QB competition will be between sophomore George MacIntyre, Junior Max Holtzclaw and senior Luke Smith. Smith started at middle linebacker last year. MacIntyre holds a few offers from Michigan, Ole Miss and some mid-major FBS schools, and Holtzclaw can also play in the secondary.
He said will probably play multiple guys early in the season to see who emerges.
“I’ve always played, early in the season, multiple guys,” White said. “So that, even if we had a starter, we would have a backup that had some experience, and if something happened he was ready to play.”
Whoever claims the starting spot will be taking the reins of a new offense. The Eagles are changing from a zone blocking scheme to a gap scheme and will look to throw more out of their spread. White likened it to what Josh Heupel and the University of Tennessee does with its up-tempo offense in Knoxville.
The defense will have a lot of skill in the backend, but the Eagles will need to create some depth along the defensive line. Junior offensive\ defensive lineman Andrew Pedersen, who recently got an offer from Marshall University, and senior Hank Weber, who holds offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Michigan State and Coastal Carolina, will look to lead the Eagles in the trenches.
“I feel pretty good about that unit,” said White. “Our weakness in the line of scrimmage is depth so, we're trying to find some guys that can step in and take some quality reps. We are so small [enrollment-wise] that our guys have to play both ways compared to the guys we play.”
One place the Eagles have a lot of depth is on special teams. BA boasts two talented kicker\punters in senior George Laster and sophomore London Bironas.
Laster is a former all-state performer and Mr. Football finalist who recently committed to Navy. Bironas, the son of the late Titans All-Pro kicker Rob Bironas, already has found his way to the top of some impressive scouting lists for 2025.
The special teams success of the Eagles comes, in large part, from former University of Tennessee kicker and current Titans kicking coach James Wilhoit. Wilhoit pulls double duty between the Titans and Eagles and he helped many specialists hone their craft over the years.
White knows how important special teams can be in deciding a football game and tries to emphasize it.
“Special-teams is something we take a lot of pride in, we spent a lot of time on it,” White said. “Like everybody knows, there’s three phases, and if we can walk on the field knowing that we're going to win one of them then, we just have to win one other one and you have a good chance of winning the game. It’s important for us.”
Another important thing for the Eagles in 2022 will be winning the Middle West region. Their only region loss came on the road to Briarcrest, 17-7. They will look to avenge that loss when they host Briarcrest on Sept. 2. They will host region champion Ensworth Thursday Oct. 20. The Eagles defeated Ensworth 33-22 last season.
“Like every year here, we’re going to take it one game at a time, and I think it’s important that we get the opportunity to play at home in the playoffs so those region games are pretty vital.”
Brentwood Academy, however, has a history of winning state championships. They have 14, with their last coming in 2018. White hopes his team can return to that level.
“It’s nice to be a place where you can at least shoot for that and have a reasonable chance every year,” White said. “For us, we’ve just got to be playing better at the end of the year. There’s a little luck involved, there’s a lot of managing the team and figuring out when they can peak at the right time. Then it’s the kids continuing to improve through the course of the season themselves. A lot of that stuff factors in.”
The Eagles will open the season on Aug. 19 at home against Eagles Landing after defeating them 17-14 a year ago. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.