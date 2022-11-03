It's playoff time, in Tennessee! The first round of the TSSAA state playoffs kicks off on Friday night, and a number of local schools are hosting, while several more are hitting the road.
Let's take a look at this week's playoff matchups.
Green Hill (6-4) at Page (8-2) - Class 5A
After starting out the season 7-0, the Patriots hit a two-game skid with late losses to Nolensville in a clash of unbeatens and Independence. A blowout of Lincoln County out Page back on track in the final week of the regular season.
Quarterback Colin Hurd's performance will be key, as Green Hill has forced three shutouts and seven opponents under 20 points on the season.
Wilson Central (4-6) at Nolensville (10-0) - Class 5A
One of the more lopsided matchups of the first round has the undefeated Knights taking on an under-.500 Wilson Central squad.
But, after a 1-5 start, the Wildcats finished the regular season 3-1. They could be peaking at the right time. Nolensville's explosive offense, which has scored at least 21 points in every game this season.
Germantown (8-2) at Ravenwood (6-4) - Class 6A
After dressing but not playing last week, it hasn't been officially announced whether star quarterback Chris Parson will suit up for the Raptors against Germantown.
The Mississippi State commit will certainly be missed, but with the way running back Carter Pace has been playing lately, he might be able to led the team to the next round and give Parson another week to recover.
Independence (5-5) at Houston (8-2) - Class 6A
It has been an up-and-down season for the Eagles. They shut out Page on the road, but were blown out by Pope Prep and East Nashville at home.
They have a slightly better record on the road (3-2) than they do at home (2-3). They'll need some of that road warrior spirit to knock out a Houston squad that has won seven of their last eight.
Collierville (8-2) at Brentwood (7-3) - Class 6A
Collierville was cruising along, undefeated through seven weeks, before losing back-to-back road games against Houston and Bartlett.
Meanwhile, the Bruins are a perfect 5-0 at home. Brentwood and quarterback Adam Fontechia, the current WillCo Player of the Week, will look to continue their winning ways at home.
Centennial (8-2) at Bartlett (8-2) - Class 6A
By virtue of Centennial's 3-2 record in region games and 5-0 record in all other outings, this first round matchup will see a pair of 8-2 teams clash.
The Cougars had won six in a row before a 15-9 loss in the regular season finale at Brentwood. Meanwhile, Bartlett closed out their schedule with five straight wins, all against district opponents, in a similarly tough region.
Maplewood (3-7) at Fairview (7-3) - Class 3A
In a semi-rare first-round matchup between a Metro Nashville school and a Williamson County school, Fairview seems to have the clear advantage on paper.
As long as the one-two punch of Layden Grant and Crawford Claxton continues to make big plays on offense, the Yellow Jackets will have a good shot at advancing to round two.
Other Nashville-area first-round games:
Class 1A:
Eagleville at Dresden
Class 3A:
White House at East Nashville
Stratford at Waverly
Class 4A:
Jackson South Side at Pearl-Cohn
Greenbrier at Lexington
Class 5A:
Lincoln County at Mt. Juliet
Class 6A:
Stewarts Creek at Coffee County
Cookeville at Blackman
Riverdale at Lebanon
Shelbyville at Oakland
McGavock at Beech
Hendersonville at Smyrna
Overton at Clarksville
Gallatin at Cane Ridge
Division I-A:
Fayette Academy at DCA
Tipton-Rosemark at MTCS
Division II-AA:
Boyd Buchanan at CPA
Goodpasture at Chattanooga Christian
Knoxville Grace at FRA
Davidson County at Northpoint Christian
Division II-AAA:
Father Ryan at MUS
Briarcrest at Pope Prep
