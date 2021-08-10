The Spring Hill Raiders football team looks to rebound after a 3-7 (2-2) season last year.
The Raiders offense averaged 10.9 points per game and gave up 18.8 points per game last season.
Spring Hill’s division will remain the same playing Page, Franklin County, Lincoln County and Columbia Central. They will add a new opponent to the 5A division in Nolensville this year.
The team will have to replace three big time contributors on offense in starting quarterback Luka Boylan, wide receiver Remone Kelley and running back Dante Powell.
Boylan totaled 566 passing yards along with five passing touchdowns last season.
Kelley had 10 receptions for 164 yards including two touchdowns.
Powell contributed 35 carries for 102 yards along with two rushing touchdowns.
Spring Hill will be returning junior running back Kaiden Martin, who had 14 carries for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown.
They also will return senior defensive tackle Aiden Saint Croix. He tallied five tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss last year.
The Raiders will open their season Aug. 20 on the road against Greenwood High School in Kentucky before playing newly minted 6A opponent Summit High School at home in their annual rivalry game.
