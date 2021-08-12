The Summit Spartans football team came away with their school’s first state championship in 5A competition last season, but will face a steep climb to the crown in their promotion to division 6A.
“We just to have to keep our head down and working toward the main goal,” said Summit quarterback and Kentucky commit Destin Wade.
“We want to make sure that we are not making any mistakes and going 100 percent,” said linebacker and Kentucky commit Keaten Wade. “We need to focus on reps and go one game at a time.”
“Our goal first and foremost every year is to win the region,” said Summit head coach Brian Coleman. “We are the new guys in the league. We are not really the hunted. Hopefully, we can surprise some people with the way we play and compete.”
The 7-6A division includes Brentwood, Ravenwood, Franklin, Centennial and Independence.
Summit lost key players from their state championship team last season, including middle linebacker Gavin Wells, defensive back/wide receiver Caleb Jolley, who transferred to IMG Academy, defensive lineman Jesse Brimeyer, running back/wide receiver Zach Switzer and running back/defensive lineman Tre Hunter.
The Spartans also lost defensive coordinator Alex Melton to Franklin High School. They will face their former coach the final week of the season.
“I knew Coach Melton was ready, and the opportunity was going to present itself,” said Coach Coleman. “We are happy and proud of him, but I wish he went somewhere outside the region. It will be tough to lose him, but like players who step up, we have coaches that do the same thing.”
The Spartans will return the following dynamic playmakers to the field; senior quarterback Destin Wade, senior linebacker Keaten Wade, senior running back/defensive back Brady Pierce, senior offensive lineman Cooper Koch and senior tight end/defensive end Maddox Reed.
Summit will start their season Aug. 20 thon the road against Henry County and will not have a home game until week 4, when they face Blackman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.