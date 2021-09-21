We are entering the second half of the 2021 Williamson County football season.
This week's Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week will pit Lipscomb Academy and Oakland out in Murfreesboro in what some are calling a clash of the titans (a.k.a., the best two teams in the state).
We'll see who reigns supreme when our Charlie Bateman brings coverage of the game to us this week.
Other than that marquee matchup, there are plenty of enticing games ahead.
Summit set for Beech
Though the Summit Spartans have moved up to, and are dominating, 6A competition, they'll see an old 5A foe Friday night at home.
They'll face a 3-1 Beech team that always gives teams trouble.
While the Spartans are surely favorites, this will be a good test for them to keep the momentum going before next week's pivotal region game vs. Ravenwood in what's sure to be one of the best games this fall.
BA heads to annual rivalry game with MBA
Brentwood Academy is gearing up for its annual rivalry game against MBA, and it's sure to be a close contest.
Neither BA (3-2) and MBA (2-3) can say one or the other has the edge. While the Big Red is at home, BA has won more games and has shown more overall consistency. Though, MBA arguably has a more talented quarterback in D-I prospect Marcel Reed, who has Power 5 offers on the table.
We'll see how things shake out this week in Nashville and who will get bragging rights in this legendary rivalry.
Brentwood back at home, looking to improve
A 1-4 Brentwood put up a much better fight than some folks might've expected against Ravenwood last week. This week, they've got a good chance to grab a second season win against Hillsboro for Homecoming.
Watch for Aaron Walton in this one - he's perhaps been the county's best wide receiver this year.
Franklin looking for first win vs. McGavock
The Franklin Admirals are due a win.
The team has been steadily improving this season and getting more going in the rushing attack between Bryce Sparks and Ashton Orton, but the wins just aren't falling as they're 0-5.
At home this week vs. McGavock, they've got as good a chance as they'll have this year to stamp in the first win of Alex Melton's tenure.
Franklin is in a tough transitional spot, but a win would be a nice boost.
Here are the week's other games...
Centennial hosts Dickson County...CPA travels to Cane Ridge...Ravenwood is at Hendersonville...Independence is at East Nashville...Battle Ground Academy is at PJPII...Nolensville is at Rockvale...Fairview is at White House Heritage...Spring Hill plays Coffee County...GCA is at Webb...FRA is at St. Georges.
Page saw its game with Giles County cancelled due to COVID and picked up a COVID victory. The Patriots are now 6-0 on the season.
