If you can believe it, we're about halfway done with the Williamson County football regular season.
The Williamson Medical Center Game of the Week, of course, is the Battle of the Woods against a 3-1 Ravenwood and 1-3 Brentwood.
The Bruins desperately need this one to get a region win and defend home turf against the archrival, but it'll be hard to slow down the Raptors, who have won three straight. Our Charlie Bateman will have more on that game later this week.
Let's look at the other games this week, though.
Summit, Independence facing down home region games
Not even a year in, the Summit Spartans already look like the favorite in Region 7-6A, thanks in large part to the dynamic play of twins and Kentucky commits QB Destin and OLB Keaten Wade.
They'll face a 3-1 Centennial team this week that got blown out by Independence but has trounced its other three opponents. It's tough to gauge what exactly CHS' record means for the region right now, but it seems the rushing attack this year is doing wonders for the Cougars.
If Summit can convincingly take down Centennial, it will add more fuel to the fire for that inevitable Summit/Ravenwood game, which could determine the region.
Independence is 1-3, but shouldn't at all be discounted. The team scheduled D-II opponents for three of its first four games and struggled with them all, but it delivered a walloping to Centennial in Week 3 that keeps it firmly in the region hunt.
They'll face a struggling Franklin team that is staring down an 0-5 record. It's Alex Melton's first season on the sideline, so a transitional period is to be expected. Outside of soaring play from Bryce Sparks last week, the team has struggled to generate much of anything on offense.
Franklin can't afford to lose this one if they want to turn their season around, and Independence would surely gain from a 2-0 region record at the halfway point.
The Spartans and Eagles host this week.
BA, BGA have D-II tests
Brentwood Academy and Battle Ground Academy have both shown promise this season as contenders in their region, but big opponents await.
BA will host St. Benedict this Friday, a legacy school having a down year (they're 0-4). The Eagles can't let a trap game hurt them, though, as any wins around this time of year help you build momentum for the rest of the region slate.
BGA has a huge test ahead of it as they play D-II A face a Davidson Academy game that hasn't lost a game since Week Two of the 2019 season. They've won the last two state titles in D-II A competition and pose a major challenge to a 2-2 Wildcats team that's trying to contend in a region with heavyweights like Christ Presbyterian Academy and Lipscomb Academy.
We'll see how the Wildcats fare -- a win would be a big boost of confidence going into the rest of the season where CPA and Lipscomb await.
The rest of the slate...
FRA will host Lipscomb...CPA will face Goodpasture...Father Ryan is at MBA...Nolensville is at Columbia...Page is at Franklin County...Fairview is at Cheatham County...Spring Hill hosts Lincoln County...Grace Christian Academy plays MTCS.
