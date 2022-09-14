6860.jpg
JASON GOODE

Week 5 of the high school football season is here, and the slate features a number of top-notch matchups. 

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is the Battle of the Woods with Brentwood traveling to Ravenwood. 

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week four.

Franklin Road Academy at Lipscomb Academy

The heavyweight matchup of the private school sector this weekend features a pair of 4-0 squads as Franklin Road Academy heads to Lipscomb Academy.

FRA has ridden star running back Ty Clark III and a staunch offensive line led by Mississippi State commit Joe Crocker to an unbeaten record. The Panthers have won their last three games by at least 25 points. 

The Mustangs enter this critical district matchup with three of their four wins on the season having come against out-of-state opponents. Lipscomb Academy have won their last two games a combined 87-0 and are currently nationally-ranked. 

Summit at Centennial  

The biggest intra-WillCo public school outing of the weekend comes with Summit making the trek to Centennial. 

Last season's 6A runner-up, the Spartans (1-3) have struggled out of the gate in 2022 after losing several top-notch players from the 2021 squad. A win against Centennial could right the ship in district play. 

Centennial enters the meeting 3-1 with blowouts victories over Antioch and Lincoln County, a 10-point win over a tough Overton squad, and a three-point loss to Independence. However, the lone loss came in district play, so a win on Friday will keep the Cougars from falling behind in the standings. 

Montgomery Bell Academy at Father Ryan 

Another powerhouse private school matchup for Friday night is Father Ryan (2-2) hosting undefeated MBA (4-0). 

The Big Red have looked like arguably the best team in the state so far this season, dispatching of Ravenwood, Pearl-Cohn, and CPA with ease and upsetting defending DII-AAA champs McCallie on the road in a rematch of the 2021 title game.

Meanwhile, Father Ryan have been up-and-down so far this season, showcasing toughness in a 10-7 win over Brentwood and explosiveness in a 20-point win over Cane Ridge, but they also lost at home to rivals Pope John Paul II. 

Other Notable Games: 

