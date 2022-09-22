Week 6 of the high school football season is here, and the weekend schedule features a number of big-time matchups.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Brentwood Academy hosting unbeaten MBA on Friday at 7 p.m.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week 6.
East Nashville at Independence
Unbeaten East Nashville (5-0) will be heading to Thompson's Station on Friday to face Independence (3-2) in a battle of the Eagles.
Independence has taken care of business in district play with wins against Centennial and Franklin, but non-district play has been a mixed bag. They opened up the season with a loss at CPA, hosted Trezevant out of Memphis and won 34-0, and were beaten handily by Pope John Paul on the road.
Ending East Nashville's undefeated season would be a marquee non-district win for Independence. They will need a big night from running back Tre' Hartwell to control the tempo.
Hendersonville at Ravenwood
Ravenwood are arguably the best 3-2 team in the state. Their two losses have come against MBA and Oakland, two of the top three teams in the latest mid-state rankings. And their three wins have all come with ease.
Hendersonville is 2-2 with blowout losses at Oakland and at Beech and home wins over South Warren and Gallatin. They have done what they were expected to do in each outing, so the contest against the Raptors will be a good test.
Ravenwood will once again lean on Chris Parson and Carter Pace to carry the offense.
Cane Ridge at CPA
In a non-district matchup of public vs private school, Cane Ridge (4-1) will head to CPA (3-2) on Friday night.
Like some of the other teams in this preview, CPA has only lost to great teams so far this season (MBA and Brentwood Academy) and has won against Independence, BGA, and Goodpasture.
Meanwhile, Cane Ridge has only lost to Father Ryan. They're a perfect 3-0 in district play, but CPA and their cadre of offensive weapons represents a step up from what their defense has faced so far.
Other Notable Games:
Brentwood at Hillsboro (Thursday)
Summit at Beech (Thursday)
Page at Giles County
Rockvale at Nolensville
Franklin at McGavock
Pope John Paul II at BGA
White House-Heritage at Fairview (Thursday)
St. George's at FRA
Webb at GCA
Saint Benedict at Ensworth
Bowling Green (Ky.) at Father Ryan
Spring Hill at Coffee County
Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian
Hunters Lane at Stratford
Green Hill at White County
Maplewood at Friendship Christian
Mount Juliet at Wilson Central
Stewarts Creek at LaVergne
Smyrna at Riverdale
Station Camp at West Creek
Overton at Northwest
Tullahoma at Pearl Cohn
Glencliff at Lawrence County
Greenbrier at Hillwood
Lincoln County at Lebanon
Goodpasture at Liberty Creek
Silverdale Academy at DCA
Cookeville at Gallatin
Shelbyville at Kenwood
Cheatham County at Whites Creek
