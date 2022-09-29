Week 7 of the high school football season features most schools getting deep into the district portion of their schedule, with several of the Williamson County teams taking on one another.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is the Battle of Franklin, which finds Centennial heading to Franklin on Friday.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week 7.
Independence at Brentwood
Friday night will be a crucial district matchup between Independence (3-3) and Brentwood (4-2). While the Bruins have the better overall record, they are 1-1 in district play, while the Eagles are 2-0.
Brentwood has been tough at home so far this season, having given Blackman their only loss and Henry County just their second. However, Independence's pair of district wins were both on the road at Centennial and at Franklin.
The key to this outing will be if Brentwood's stout defense (allowing just under nine points a game) will be able to stop prolific Independence running back Tre' Hartwell.
Franklin Road Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
In one of the week's bigger private school matchups, FRA and CPA will meet in what could be a track meet.
The Panthers (5-1) only have one loss on the season, which came on the road against the top-ranked team in the state in Lipscomb Academy. They also have arguably the best running back in the area this year in Ty Clark III.
But don't let the Lions (3-3) .500 record fool you. CPA has had a brutal schedule so far and boasts as many weapons as anyone - Ondre Evans, London Humphries, Bo Burklow - this one will be high scoring.
Summit at Ravenwood
Summit's encore after last season's state runner-up has been a struggle. After losing many contributors from the most prolific era in school history, the Spartans are just 1-5 on the season.
And now they have to face one of the mid-state's best teams in Ravenwood. The Raptors are 4-2 with losses to MBA and Oakland, the second and third-ranked teams in the state.
If Summit can somehow contain star quarterback Chris Parson and touchdown machine Carter Pace, then the Spartans have a shot against Ravenwood. But that's a major ask.
Other Notable Games:
Nolensville at Spring Hill
Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers
Page at Columbia
GCA at Nashville Christian
White House at Fairview
Davidson Academy at Lipscomb Academy
BGA at Goodpasture
Antioch at Ensworth
MBA at Pope John Paul II
Father Ryan at Knoxville Catholic
McGavock at Overton
Cane Ridge at Smyrna
Oakland at Blackman
Hillsboro at Hunters Lane
Green Hill at East Nashville
LaVergne at Dickson County
White House-Heritage at Cheatham County
White County at Wilson Central
Hillwood at Tullahoma
DCA at Clarksville Academy
Gallatin at Rossview
Lebanon at Shelbyville
West Creek at Beech
Kenwood at Portland
Hendersonville at Clarksville
Station Camp at Mount Juliet (Thursday)
Riverdale at Siegel (Thursday)
Rockvale at Stewarts Creek (Thursday)
