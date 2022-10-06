Week 8 of the high school football season features the continuation of district play throughout the area, with several of the Williamson County teams once again taking on one another.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's clash of the unbeatens between Nolensville and Page.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 8.
Ravenwood at Centennial
Outside of the Page-Nolensville showdown, this Ravenwood at Centennial will be the biggest all-Williamson County matchup of the week.
The Raptors (5-2) have still yet to lose to a team outside of the top-3 in the mid-state rankings. They have won three games in a row, all at home, including 35-7 demolishing of Spring Hill last week without star quarterback Chris Parson. No one knows for sure when, or if, Parson will be back, but he will most likely be out again this week.
Centennial (6-1) sports a better record than Ravenwood, but against worse competition. The Cougars have one four straight games after a loss to district foe Independence in week 3. Last week, they barely escaped with an overtime win the Battle of Franklin to move to 2-1 in district play.
MBA at Ensworth
The biggest Middle Tennessee private school matchup of the weekend is undoubtedly MBA at Ensworth.
The Tigers (6-1) have won five games in a row, and their only loss on the season is to undefeated Baylor out of Chattanooga. This weekend may feature the toughest test yet for Levi Moore, Shamar Porter, and the Ensworth attack.
MBA (7-0) has looked like arguably the best team in the state throughout the season so far, dismantling quality teams with east thanks to a high-powered offense led by Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed.
Oakland at Christ Presbyterian Academy (Thursday)
Another blockbuster matchup this weekend has defending 6A state champion Oakland visiting CPA.
The Patriots (6-0) have looked every bit as good as MBA and Lipscomb Academy. The three teams have separated themselves from the rest of the field in Middle Tennessee.
Despite the pedestrian 3-4 recored, CPA is a strong team that has had the unfortunate luck of running through a regular season gauntlet, which will continue with Thursday's outing. The Lions have had plenty of close losses to quality teams this season, so maybe this will be the chance to finally spring an upset.
Other Notable Games:
Franklin at Brentwood
Summit at Independence
Clarksville Academy at GCA
Cornerstone Christian at Brentwood Academy
Knoxville Catholic at Lipscomb Academy
Camden Central at Fairview
Republic at BGA
FRA at Statford (Thursday)
Father Ryan at Northeast (Thursday)
Overton at Cane Ridge (Thursday)
Maplewood at East Nashville (Thursday)
Davidson Academy at Northpoint Christian (Thursday)
Glencliff at Hillwood (Thursday)
Antioch at McGavock (Thursday)
Lebanon at Mount Juliet (Thursday)
Nashville Christian at Northwest (Thursday)
Station Camp at Wilson Central
Hillsboro at White County
Marshall County at Pearl-Cohn
Green Hill at Hunters Lane
Shelbyville at Hendersonville
Springfield at Beech
Waverly at White House-Heritage
