The high school football season got started with an exciting week one slate, and week two is sure to bring even more fireworks.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Christ Presbyterian Academy at Brentwood Academy. You can read more about that game here.
Let's take a look at the rest of the schedule for week two.
Battle Ground Academy at Ravenwood (Thursday)
It was a tough start to the season for both of these squads.
In last week's Game of the Week, Ravenwood struggled to keep up with MBA's high-powered offense in a 46-20 loss. Running back Carter Pace was a highlight for the Raptors. The junior scored all three of the team's touchdown.
BGA also couldn't keep up with an explosive offense as fellow WillCo squad Nolensville won 38-14. Similar to Ravenwood, the Wildcats' bright spot came from a running back, in this case senior Austin Ford, who ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Each of these teams will be looking for a much-needed bounce back win in week two.
Franklin at Page
Page started out the season strong with 19-0 a shutout of their Battle of 840 rival Fairview. Linebacker-turned-quarterback Colin Hurd paced the Patriots with 254 total yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Max Collins caught both scores and compiled 161 yards.
Franklin came out of week one with a 14-10 loss to a strong Riverdale team. The Admirals have now lost five in a row and 10 of their last 11 dating back to last season. Will a crosstown trip to Page be what's needed to end the losing streak?
Brentwood at Father Ryan
The Bruins managed to enact revenge on Blackman for last season's season-opening loss. Brentwood won 23-14 this year thanks to a 17-7 second half advantage, some goal line heroics from Adam Fontechia (two touchdowns on five carries), and a perfect performance from kicker Issac Hayes.
Father Ryan found themselves in the opposite situation. Last season, the Fightin' Irish blew out East Nashville 35-6 in week one, only to lose 32-20 this time around.
Father Ryan still has high expectations on the season, as does Brentwood now with a win against Blackman on their resume.
Other Notable Games:
Spring Hill at Summit
Baylor at Ensworth
Lincoln County at Centennial
Trezevant at Independence
Giles County at Nolensville
Lipscomb Academy at Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Creek Wood at Fairview
Grace Christian Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Silverdale Academy at Franklin Road Academy
Pearl Cohn at MBA
Nashville Christian at Goodpasture (Thursday)
Stewarts Creek at East Nashville
Overton at Stratford
Cane Ridge ar Antioch
Kenwood at Green Hill
Beech at Henry County
Hillwood at McGavock
Station Camp at Hillsboro
Wilson Central at Lebanon
