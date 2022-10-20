Week 10 of the high school football season features the return of Williamson County teams to the gridiron after a bye week to recuperate, rest, and heal.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's clash between rivals Christian Presbyterian Academy and Lipscomb Academy.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 10.
Brentwood Academy at Ensworth (Thursday)
One of the biggest private school matchups of the weekend features a pair of top-10 teams squaring off on Thursday night.
No. 7 Brentwood Academy and No. 9 Ensworth, both 6-2, will play at Ensworth in a game that should feature offensive fireworks. The Tigers, led by quarterback Levi Moore running back Martez Cooksey, and receiver Shamar Porter, have scored at least 44 points in half of their games. The Eagles, powered by quarterback George MacIntyre, have reached 38 or more five times.
Both teams only losses since August have been to MBA, arguably the best team in the state, so Thursday night could determine at what level of contender these teams truly are.
Independence at Page
Independence (4-4) travels to Page (7-1) on Friday night for one of the more well-matched of the Williamson County public school matchups for the week.
Although the Eagles are just .500 overall, they are 3-1 in crucial district play. Running back Tre' Hartwell will need to be a problem for Page's defense if Independence wants to be able to win on the road.
Page, on the other hand, has just one loss on the season and it was on the road at the only remaining unbeaten in Williamson County, Nolensville, in an instant classic.
Ravenwood at Pope John Paul II
No. 21 Ravenwood (5-3) at No. 15 Pope John Paul II (6-2) is another matchup between ranked foes, but it is not the top tier quarterback matchup it was thought to be earlier in the season.
Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey will still be under center for the Knights. But Parson, who attended the Elite 11 quarterback camp with Minchey in the summer, will most likely not play to a leg injury for the third consecutive game.
The Raptors have proven they can play with strong teams without Parson thanks to running back Carter Pace's continued top-notch play, but it will need another impressive effort to take down the Knights on the road.
Other Notable Games:
Brentwood at Beech
Nolensville at Franklin
BGA at FRA
GCA at DCA
LaVergne at Centennial
Shelbyville at Summit
Fairview at Sycamore
Mt. Pleasant at Spring Hill
Baylor at MBA
Mount Juliet at Hillsboro
Overton at Antioch
Nashville Christian at MJCA
Dickson County at Cane Ridge
Smyrna at McGavock (Thursday)
Stratford at Davidson Academy
Lebanon at Gallatin
Riverdale at East Nashville
Lawrence County at Hillwood
Liberty Creek at Oakland
Cheatham County at Waverly Central
Siegel at Lincoln County
Green Hill at Station Camp
Wilson Central at Stewarts Creek
Coffee County at Rockvale
Hunters Lane at White County
Clarksville at Maplewood
Rossview at Hendersonville
Tullahoma at Greenbrier
Clarksville Academy at Columbia Academy
Stewart County at White House-Heritage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.