Andy Collignon

Week 10 of the high school football season features the return of Williamson County teams to the gridiron after a bye week to recuperate, rest, and heal.  

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Friday night's clash between rivals Christian Presbyterian Academy and Lipscomb Academy

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County and Nashville-area schedule for week 10.

Brentwood Academy at Ensworth (Thursday)

One of the biggest private school matchups of the weekend features a pair of top-10 teams squaring off on Thursday night. 

No. 7 Brentwood Academy and No. 9 Ensworth, both 6-2, will play at Ensworth in a game that should feature offensive fireworks. The Tigers, led by quarterback Levi Moore running back Martez Cooksey, and receiver Shamar Porter, have scored at least 44 points in half of their games. The Eagles, powered by quarterback George MacIntyre, have reached 38 or more five times.  

Both teams only losses since August have been to MBA, arguably the best team in the state, so Thursday night could determine at what level of contender these teams truly are. 

Independence at Page 

Independence (4-4) travels to Page (7-1) on Friday night for one of the more well-matched of the Williamson County public school matchups for the week. 

Although the Eagles are just .500 overall, they are 3-1 in crucial district play. Running back Tre' Hartwell will need to be a problem for Page's defense if Independence wants to be able to win on the road.

Page, on the other hand, has just one loss on the season and it was on the road at the only remaining unbeaten in Williamson County, Nolensville, in an instant classic.  

Ravenwood at Pope John Paul II 

No. 21 Ravenwood (5-3) at No. 15 Pope John Paul II (6-2) is another matchup between ranked foes, but it is not the top tier quarterback matchup it was thought to be earlier in the season.

Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey will still be under center for the Knights. But Parson, who attended the Elite 11 quarterback camp with Minchey in the summer, will most likely not play to a leg injury for the third consecutive game.

The Raptors have proven they can play with strong teams without Parson thanks to running back Carter Pace's continued top-notch play, but it will need another impressive effort to take down the Knights on the road. 

Other Notable Games: 

Brentwood at Beech 

Nolensville at Franklin 

BGA at FRA

GCA at DCA

LaVergne at Centennial 

Shelbyville at Summit 

Fairview at Sycamore 

Mt. Pleasant at Spring Hill

Baylor at MBA

Mount Juliet at Hillsboro 

Overton at Antioch 

Nashville Christian at MJCA

Dickson County at Cane Ridge 

Smyrna at McGavock (Thursday)

Stratford at Davidson Academy 

Lebanon at Gallatin 

Riverdale at East Nashville 

Lawrence County at Hillwood

Liberty Creek at Oakland 

Cheatham County at Waverly Central 

Siegel at Lincoln County 

Green Hill at Station Camp

Wilson Central at Stewarts Creek

Coffee County at Rockvale 

Hunters Lane at White County 

Clarksville at Maplewood 

Rossview at Hendersonville 

Tullahoma at Greenbrier

Clarksville Academy at Columbia Academy 

Stewart County at White House-Heritage 