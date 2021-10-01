With the seventh week of Williamson County football in the books, here are select scores from around the area.
Brentwood Academy 35, Christian Brothers 7
The Brentwood Academy Eagles got back in the winning column against Christian Brothers for Homecoming night.
Quarterback Landon Wells got the team started with a touchdown and it never looked back.
The team has a bye week next week.
Battle Ground Academy 52, Goodpasture 21
All-star talent Sean Williams amassed 233 total yards of offense as the BGA Wildcats stomped region foe Goodpasture on the road Friday.
Williams rushed for 215 of those yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Zach Flores added to that rushing tally with 52 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
QB Brett Brown threw for 192 yards and a score to Daniel Morra, who hauled in four catches for 74 yards with the TD.
Holt Adams led the team on defense with 7.5 tackles.
BGA will travel to McCallie next week.
Page 42, Columbia Central 35
The Page Patriots are 7-0 on the year after a big region win over Columbia Central.
Future Colorado State QB Jake McNamara exploded for 403 yards passing, 4 touchdowns in the air and one rushing TD in the victory.
Wideouts Michael Mayer (146 yards, 2 TDs) and Max Collins (139 yards, 2 TDs) and running back Ethan Cunningham (124 yards, 1 TD) set the pace behind McNamara on offense.
The game was locked at 35 late before Cunningham broke the ice and got the Patriots the victory.
The team will face Nolensville at home next week to try and expand its winning streak to eight.
Lipscomb Academy 54, Davidson Academy 20
Boston College commit Alex Broome scored three rushing touchdowns Friday night, QB Luther Richesson scored two and Beau Dawson and Carlin Walker each had one as Lipscomb Academy steamrolled region foe Davidson Academy on the road.
AJ Coleman also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the game.
The 5-1 Mustangs will next face Knox Catholic on the road.
Nolensville 45, Spring Hill 0
QB Taylor Wein played lights out for the Knights for Homecoming, throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a shutout win over Spring Hill.
Running back Zion Tamaska rushed for 42 yards and two scores in the win.
Dylan Northcutt (75 yards, 1TD), Ben Coggin (61 yards, 1TD), Samson Johnson (57 yards) and Chance Fitzgerald (56 yards, 1TD) all pitched in on offense in the passing game.
2-5 Nolensville faces a crucial test at Page next week.
Knoxville Catholic 35, Father Ryan 33
White House 21, Fairview 14
Knoxville Webb 24, Grace Christian Academy 6
