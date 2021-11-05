The first round of the 2021 Williamson County football playoffs is behind us, and we've got results with how some of the county's teams performed.
Let's take a look below.
Brentwood 24, Germantown 21
Brentwood is playing its best football at the right time.
The team kicked a late field goal to lift it to a win over hosting one-seeded Germantown to advance to the second round of the 6A playoffs.
After the home team got out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, Brentwood QB Davis White hit receiver Matthew Manning for a touchdown. The team recovered its own onside kick soon after and then White hit tight end Aaron Walton to take the 14-13 lead before half.
White hit running back Scott Collins to go ahead 21-13 in the third, but Germantown got a touchdown late in the third and a 2-point conversion to tie the game up at 21.
Though, Brentwood would get into scoring position late in the fourth to exit with the game-ending field goal.
Brentwood will head to Summit next week for a rematch with its region foe. The Bruins lost that game at home, 27-14.
Battle Ground Academy 28, Chattanooga Christian School 27
A late push from Chattanooga Christian would come up short as BGA held on at home to advance in the D-II AA playoffs.
BGA got out to a 21-7 lead before half thanks to a Sean Williams rushing touchdown, a Brett Brown pass to Williams and a Brown 46-yard scramble for a score, but CCS got back in the game in the second.
They'd tie the game with rushing scores by Javoris Havis and Boo Carter, but Williams would get BGA back the lead with a rushing score late in the fourth.
Carter would score the tying score late for CCS, but a missed extra kick would give BGA the win.
The Wildcats will now go on the road to face one-seeded Lausanne next Friday.
Nolensville 52, Station Camp 21
Brentwood wasn't the only road warrior for the county Friday.
Three-seeded Nolensville trounced two-seeded Station Camp to make it to the second round of the 5A playoffs.
The Knights will get a rematch with Page next Friday.
Father Ryan 14, Memphis University School 0
The Irish will head to undefeated McCallie next Friday in the second round of the D-II AAA playoffs.
CAK 21, Franklin Road Academy 0
Collierville 44, Independence 13
King's Academy 55, Grace Christian Academy 36
Smith County 18, Fairview 7
