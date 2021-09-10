The fourth week of the Williamson County football season has concluded, and we've got some football scores to share with you.
Check out some of the week's results below.
Brentwood 21, Henry Co. 14
After dropping their first three games of the year, the Brentwood Bruins finally put one in the win column at Henry County Friday.
Brentwood was down 14-0 at half and rallied with 21 unanswered points to get a hard-fought victory.
Quarterback Davis White (16/24, 231 yards, 2 TDs) and receiver Aaron Walton (152 yards, 1 TD) helped spark the Brentwood offense later in the game. Scott Collins had 55 yards on 17 carries, and Jaxon Lowe and Matthew Manning both scored touchdowns.
White hit Walton on a 75-yard pass for their big connection/score.
The 1-3 Bruins will face a colossal task next week at home as they face archrival Ravenwood (3-1) for the year's annual Battle of the Woods.
Centennial 43, Antioch 6
The Centennial Cougars have steamrolled another opponent this season.
A 43-6 win over Antioch at home Friday night has the Cougars at 3-1 on the season and as a contender in the region, provided last week's shutout loss to Independence was a fluke.
The trio of Cannon Plowman (68 yards, 1 TD), Josh Forsee (58 yards, 2TDs) and Kofi Boggs (54 yards, 1 TD) led the fierce Centennial rushing attack on the night. Quarterback Plowman also hit Boggs for two touchdowns on the night, giving Boggs three scores total.
Centennial went up 29-0 after the first quarter and kept the gas pedal firmly pushed through the rest of the contest.
Devin Tusie had the lone score for Antioch.
Centennial will have a major test next week as they travel to unbeaten Summit for a region showdown.
Battle Ground Academy 28, Nashville Christian 21
Quarterback Brett Brown exploded for his best game yet this year, throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns in a home win vs. Nashville Christian.
Do-it-all standout Sean Williams did his damage in the receiving game this week, tallying 106 yards and a touchdown. He had 56 yards on the ground.
Devin McLemore paced Williams with 56 yards and a score. Holt Adams and Austin Ford also had touchdown receptions from Brown.
Miller Barnett, on defense, tallied 6 tackles and 1.5 sacks while Adams tied him with overall tackles.
The Wildcats will play Davidson Academy next week.
Stewarts Creek 30, Franklin 20
The Franklin Admirals showed more life on offense this week, but it wasn't enough to score their first win of the year.
The now 0-4 Franklin saw running back Bryce Sparks rush for 167 yards and a touchdown and fellow RB Ashton Orton pace him with 90 yards and two scores.
Though, both were outrushed by Redhawks' Gabe Walker, who stormed through the Admiral defense with 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Franklin will travel to Independence next week for a region game that will prove pivotal to the team if they are to avoid an 0-5 start.
Page 38, Coffee County 17
The Page Patriots are off to a hot start.
Friday's win at Coffee County puts them at 4-0 on the year.
They'll travel to Franklin County next week with a chance at getting to five wins at the season's halfway point.
Franklin Road Academy 49, Columbia Academy 13
QB Cole Koogler threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeffery Vercher rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns as FRA blew past Columbia Academy Friday at home.
It was the Panthers' first win of the season.
Ty Clark III rushed for 78 yards in the win for FRA and caught 83 yards and a touchdown. Vercher hauled in 73 yards and a TD.
FRA will host a red-hot Lipscomb Academy next week in region play.
Father Ryan 48, Cane Ridge 0
The 3-1 Irish will face a 1-3 MBA next week on the road.
Friendship Christian 37, Grace Christian Academy 14
Westview 47, Fairview 14
Lewis Co. 23, Spring Hill 16
