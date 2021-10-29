The 2021 regular season for Williamson County has ended, and we have select football scores for you on some of the night's contests.
Christ Presbyterian Academy 49, Davidson Academy 21
The CPA Lions rebounded just fine in their regular season finale at Davidson Academy Friday.
Quarterback Cade Law threw three touchdowns in the win, two of them to London Humphreys and one to Reid Williford, who also had a punt return for a touchdown.
Dawson Marrero rushed for a 40-yard touchdown on fourth and one to get CPA up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
The Lions will host Boyd Buchanan in the first round of the D-II AA playoffs next Friday.
Nolensville 34, Franklin Co. 14
The Knights punched their ticket to the 5A playoffs Friday night with a commanding home win over Franklin County.
QB Coby Walton dominated with 239 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to receiver Ben Coggin including one for 60 yards. Walton also rushed a TD in from short and hit WR Chance Fitzgerald for a score to start the game.
RB Samson Johnson rushed for 132 and a score in the game.
Nolensville will travel to Station Camp next week to start the playoffs.
Brentwood Academy 30, Memphis University School 28
A late push from the MUS Owls didn't stop the Brentwood Academy Eagles from holding the lead late and leaving Memphis win a win.
In the early push, kicker George Laster hit two field goals in the game, one early, one in the third, and Deuce Scott had a rushing touchdown to get BA off to a 10-7 lead early.
BA added to the margin with a Landon Wells TD strike to Ian Scott in the second quarter, and the BA defense got a touchdown in the late third to make it 27-7 BA.
Though, the Owls hung around, scoring two straight touchdowns to make it 27-21 in the fourth. Laster hit his third field goal to give BA some wiggle room late, and a third Owls touchdown wouldn't be quite enough to seal the margin.
BA will have a bye next week in the first round of the D-II AAA playoffs.
Page 35, Lincoln Co. 6
The Page Patriots finished their 9-1 regular season campaign Friday with a dominant home win over Lincoln County.
Colorado State QB Jake McNamara threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns in the win and completed 71.4% of his passes (20/28).
The Patriots had two receivers in triple digits, Michael Meyer (102 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Max Collins (123 yards, 1 touchdown). Boyce Smith (25 yards) also hauled in a TD.
Eriz Hazard had a rushing score and 19 yards.
The Patriots won the region and will be at home next Friday to start the 5A playoffs with Wilson Central.
Lipscomb Academy 51, Battle Ground Academy 0
QB Luther Richesson completed 18/23 and threw for 279 yards and five touchdowns in a region rout of visiting BGA.
Prolific RB Alex Broome, a Boston College commit, got a light night of work rushing with only 37 yards and a score, but made up for it in the passing game with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Jace Williamson had two receiving touchdowns, while Junior Sherrill and Ayden Houston each had one.
Reserve QB Bryan Longwell stepped in for Richesson in the third and threw the TD to Houston.
LA has a bye week next week as a top seed in the D-II AA playoffs, while BGA will host Chattanooga Christian.
Franklin Road Academy 27, Goodpasture 10
RB Jeffrey Vercher exploded in FRA's regular season finale, rushing for 217 yards on 25 carries for 3 scores. He also had a pick on defense.
Bobby Council also had a rushing TD for FRA.
The Panthers will head to CAK next Friday to start the D-II AA playoffs.
Father Ryan 24, Baylor 20
The Irish will head to Memphis University School Friday to start the D-II AAA playoffs.
Columbia Academy 39, Grace Christian Academy 35
GCA will head to King's Academy to start the D-II A playoffs Friday.
Waverly 49, Fairview 14
Fairview will head to Smith County to start the 3A playoffs Friday.
Columbia 49, Spring Hill 0
