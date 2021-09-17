The Williamson County football season is officially halfway over, and we've got select scores from the week's games.
Independence 38, Franklin 7
The Independence Eagles are now 2-0 in the region after going 0-3 against D-II opponents.
The Eagles took down the Admirals for Homecoming, with quarterback Joseph Cummings and receiver Jack Rummel connecting for three separate touchdowns on the night.
Running back Tre Hartwell also rushed for two touchdowns on top of 168 yards. Cummings finished the night with 277 yards and 12/23 passing. Rummel had a massive 187 yards to go with his three receiving touchdowns.
For Franklin, Ashton Orton rushed for the lone score of the night. Bryce Sparks continues to be a bright spot for the Admirals, rushing for 107 yards on 23 carries.
The 2-3 Eagles will travel to East Nashville next week, while the 0-5 Admirals will head back home to face McGavock.
Page 32, Franklin Co. 15
The Page Patriots are a perfect 5-0 at the midway point of the season.
Friday's road win at Franklin County keeps Page in the winning ways, with next week's game vs. Giles Co. perhaps the team's biggest test yet this season.
CPA 49, Goodpasture 10
Lipscomb Academy 45, FRA 7
Fairview 41, Cheatham County 6
Columbia Central 30, Nolensville 7
MBA 10, Father Ryan 7
