Williamson County is inching closer to the end of the regular season.
Below are select scores from Week 8 of the season.
Lipscomb Academy 44, Knox Catholic 0
Lipscomb Academy quarterback Luther Richesson had 266 yards and three touchdowns by halftime as the Mustangs maintained control of its win against hosting Knox Catholic throughout.
The Mustangs will host Etowah High School from Alabama next week before its colossal meeting with Christ Presbyterian Academy on Oct. 22.
Brentwood Academy 17, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 14
Deuce Scott rushed for two touchdowns and George Laster nailed a 30-yard field goal to help BA get a road win at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga.
The team will host West Toronto Prep next Thursday.
Franklin Road Academy 28, Stratford 7
Fairview 29, Camden 16
Father Ryan 35, Clarksville NE 0
Grace Christian Academy 27, Clarksville Academy 23
McCallie 52, Battle Ground Academy 0
