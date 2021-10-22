The Williamson County football regular season is in its penultimate week, and we've got scores from some the county's big games.
Nolensville 34, Franklin 14
Knights quarterback Coby Walton demolished the Admirals defense Friday night at home, throwing for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns against Franklin.
Dylan Northcutt (88 yards), Samson Johnson (84 yards rushing, 76 yards passing), Ben Coggin (68 yards) and Chance Fitzgerald (47 yards) all caught passes from Walton in Nolensville's resounding win.
The rushing duo for Franklin Bryce Sparks (118 yards) and Aston Orton (73 yards) helped the Admirals find some offensive success, but it wasn't enough to topple the home team.
NHS will close the regular season next week with Franklin County, while FHS will host red-hot Summit.
Battle Ground Academy 24, Franklin Road Academy 7
FRA got the night's first touchdown, but they wouldn't get another as BGA scored three-straight to take the night's win at home.
Ryan Casimier came up big for BGA with a pick-six of a Cole Koogler pass and a touchdown thrown to BGA QB Brett Brown for a trick play.
Brown (220 yards passing) also hit receiver Daniel Morra (88 yards receiving) for the night's last score.
BGA will head to a scorching Lipscomb Academy to close the regular season while FRA will head to Goodpasture.
Brentwood 42, Beech 21
The Brentwood Bruins celebrated Senior Night in style, winning their fourth straight over Beech at home Friday.
Bruins QB Davis White threw for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game, while Scott Collins rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Receiving threat Aaron Walton had 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Clayton Merrill, Jacob Davis and Jackson Lowe also scored for BHS.
Brentwood will head to Centennial to close the regular season.
Summit 57, Shelbyville Central 7
It was the Destin Wade show yet again for Summit, with the Kentucky QB commit throwing for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown in a rout at Shelbyville Central.
Brady Pierce rushed for 32 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with 84 yards in the air and a touchdown.
Brandon King had a touchdown from Wade in the air and one on the ground rushing, while Kentucky outside linebacker commit Keaton Wade returned an interception for a score.
Jack Hill rushed in a TD late for Summit, too.
The Spartans will travel to Franklin to potentially cap a perfect regular season next week.
Centennial 40, La Vergne 3
Centennial lit up La Vergne Friday night at home, with QB Cannon Plowman throwing for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Kofi Boggs had two of those touchdowns to go along with 128 yards, while Devon Reed caught the other one.
Tanner Lee rushed for 56 yards and a score in the win, while Kani Johnson also had a rushing TD.
Centennial will host Brentwood next week in a pivotal Region 6-7A clash to close the regular season.
Spring Hill 14, Mt. Pleasant 7
Donelson Christian Academy 45, Grace Christian Academy 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.