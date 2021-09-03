As the third week of the Williamson County football season closes, here are select scores from the night's action.
Nolensville 53, Lincoln Co. 6
The Nolensville Knights got their first win of the season in a rout of Lincoln Co. at home Friday night.
Running back Samson Johnson rushed for the first two touchdowns of the night and the Knights never looked back.
Nolensville (1-2) will get a fresh challenge at Ensworth next week.
Page 47, Spring Hill 6
The Patriots are a perfect 3-0 on the season after Friday's home win vs. Spring Hill.
They'll visit a 1-2 Coffee County team next week.
Fairview 41, Stewart Co. 27
Stewart Co. got up 14-0 early in the game, but Fairview charged back hard to score six rushing touchdowns and secure the victory.
It was the team's first game on its new turf field.
The 2-1 Yellowjackets will be back home next week for Westview.
Grace Christian Academy 16, Collinwood 12
The Grace Christian Academy Lions are off to the best start in school history.
The Lions have never started a season 3-0, but Friday's road win at Collinwood cemented a historic night for the program.
The team returns home next week for a 1-2 Friendship Christian to try and keep the winning streak alive.
Briarcrest 17, Brentwood Academy 7
Pope John Paul II 21, Father Ryan 14
Davidson Academy 42, Franklin Road Academy 21
