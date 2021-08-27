As the football season continues, so do the score recaps.
Below are select scores from Williamson County after Week Two.
Page 28, Franklin 0
Page quarterback Colin Hurd is still in the lineup for an injured Jake McNamara, and he threw for 16/32 and 199 yards with a score as the Patriots shut out Franklin on the road.
Three Patriots rushed in touchdowns: Brock Hogan, Ethan Cunningham and Eric Hazard. Hurd hit Cason Walker for a 22-yard touchdown to open up scoring for Page Friday. Max Collins led Page in receiving with five catches for 75 yards.
The Admirals are still scoreless on the young year and now sit at 0-2 with a trip to 1-1 Ravenwood around the corner next week.
Page (2-0) will return home next week for Spring Hill, though the Raiders didn't play Friday night for an undisclosed reason.
Centennial 45, Lincoln Co. 0
The Centennial Cougars have held another team to no points this year.
After blanking Overton last week, the Cougars traveled to Lincoln Co. Friday and put forth another impressive performance.
Running back Josh Forsee soared again for CHS, rushing in four touchdowns on the night. He almost had 5 on the night, but an 80-yard run for score was called back due to a holding call.
CHS QB Brendan Jones hit Kofi Boggs for a TD early in the game, and Gerald Anderson rushed in a score. Sam Cochran hit a field goal from 25 yards out.
Centennial (0-2) will head home Friday to take on a winless Independence in its first region game. Though, Indy has only played D-II AA state contenders CPA and Lipscomb Academy so far this year.
Fairview 28, Creek Wood 7
Grace Christian Academy 35, MTCS 33
Giles Co. 38, Nolensville 35
Silverdale 33, Franklin Road Academy 14
