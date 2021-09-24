The sixth week of the Williamson County football season is in the books, and we've got select scores for you to peruse.
Ravenwood 35, Hendersonville 28
Locked up at 28 going into the fourth quarter, a rush from quarterback and Florida State commit Chris Parson for 20 yards broke the tie and got Ravenwood its fifth year of the season away at Hendersonville.
Parson rushed for 111 yards to lead the Raptors in the game along with his score. He threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Commandos.
Myles Pollard, a defensive back commit for Michigan, led the team in receiving yards from his offensive spot with 55 yards and a touchdown. Carter Pace was right behind him with 54 yards and two touchdowns along with 61 yards rushing.
Kartuah Chapman had 54 yards receiving to go with 50 rushing and a score.
J.T. Smitherman had 11.5 tackles and three tackles for loss for RHS, while Andrew Dudas had 10.5.
In the win, returned head coach Will Hester became Ravenwood's all-time winningest coach.
Ravenwood will stay on the road next week for a crucial region showdown at Summit, who is still undefeated. It'll be a clash of D1 quarterbacks in Parson and Summit's Destin Wade, a Kentucky commit.
Centennial 41, Dickson Co. 7
In the Centennial Cougars' multifaceted rushing attack this week, it was Tanner Lee who caught the hot hand.
Lee rushed for 124 yards to help guide CHS to a victory over former region foe Dickson County at home.
Four Cougars rushed touchdowns in Friday night: Kofi Boggs (from 52 yards out), Cannon Plowman, Zavion Haddox and Kani Johnson. Devon Reed hauled in an eight-yard TD pass from Plowman, too, while Sam Cochran hit two field goals.
CHS will have its annual Battle of Franklin next week against the Franklin Admirals at home.
Independence 40, East Nashville 18
QB Joseph Cummings continues to put up big stats this year with a 379-yard, three-touchdown performance in Indy's win over East Nashville on the road Friday night.
Jack Rummel continues his impressive season with 272 yards and two touchdowns (on 70- and 88-yard throws) and Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood had 71 yards receiving.
Tre Hartwell rushed for 58 yards and a score and caught one catch for eight yards and a score.
Next week, the Eagles face a 2-4 Brentwood for a key region battle.
Christ Presbyterian Academy 42, Cane Ridge 10
CPA got behind by 10 to Cane Ridge after the first quarter but pushed back with a 28-point second quarter they'd never have to look back from Friday night.
Quarterback Cade Law threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the road victory and rushed for 68 yards and a score.
Reid Williford (78 yards), London Humphreys (72 yards) and Bo Burklow (50 yards) all caught TD passes from Law.
The 6-0 Lions will play at Franklin Road Academy next week for a region clash.
Franklin Road Academy 41, St. George's 14
Running back Jeffery Vercher had three touchdowns for FRA Friday night in a road win at St. George's, and fellow RB Ty Clark III wasn't far behind
Vercher rushed for 134 yards and his three scores in the win, while Clark rushed for 110 yards and a score to go along with 35 yards and a TD catch from quarterback Cole Koogler.
Taylor Williams caught a pick-six toward the end of the first quarter for the Panthers, afterwhich Vercher rushed in the two-point conversion.
The 2-4 FRA hosts undefeated CPA next week in a region matchup.
Pope John Paul II 59, Battle Ground Academy 35
BGA's Sean Williams continued his dominant season with 218 yards rushing and a touchdown and 51 yards receiving and a TD, but it wasn't enough for his team to get the road win at PJPII.
Daniel Morra hauled in 124 yards receiving, while Zach Flores rushed for a touchdown on top of 28 yards.
QB Brett Brown threw for 188 yards and a score.
BGA will be back home next week for a region game against 2-2 Goodpasture, who was recently hit with COVID.
Father Ryan 38, Bowling Green (Ky.) 14
Fairview 33, White House Heritage 14
Rockvale 33, Nolensville 15
Coffee County 49, Spring Hill 7
