The Region 6-6A honors are out, with a Bruin and Raptor sharing this year's MVP honors.
Brentwood quarterback Cade Granzow and Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool share the co-MVP honors this year in the region.
Independence QB Jaxson Campbell was named offensive player of the year, while Brentwood linebacker Spencer Rich was the defensive player of the year.
Funny enough, both of those players committed to college programs this week, Campbell to Navy and Rich to Memphis.
Elite prospect Fisher Anderson of Franklin was named lineman of the year, while Centennial's Carter Potts was named kicker of the year and Indy's Cooper Allen was named punter of the year.
The full list of all-region players is below.
6-6A ALL-REGION TEAM
BRENTWOOD
- John Howse
- Walker Merrill
- Mason Mitchell
- Luke Walters
- Jake Brock
- Aaron Walton
INDEPENDENCE
- Josh Amor
- Ethan Pickering
- Calvin Wilson
- River Katina
- Austin Watson
- Ty Lockwood
RAVENWOOD
- Trevor Andrews
- Junior Colson
- Owen Davis
- Ross Johnston
- Ben Severance
- Justin Smiterman
FRANKLIN
- Connor Beavon
- Journey Keen
- Carson Repass
- Taylor Spierto
CENTENNIAL
- Josh Forsee
- Cannon Plowman
- Jeremiah Scruggs
DICKSON COUNTY
- Clint Shrader
- Kaden Thomas
