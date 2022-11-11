Week two of the TSSAA state playoffs took place on Friday night with teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area suiting up for a potential run at a state championship trophy.
Let's take a look at the scores from Friday night's state playoff action.
Smith County 28 Fairview 6
Fairview (8-4) was never able to gain any traction in their loss to Smith County (11-1) in the Class 3A second round on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter and were never able to recover. Smith County will advance to the quarterfinals to face East Nashville (10-2), the only Nashville-area team left standing in 3A.
CPA 21 Lausanne 13
The Lions (7-5) snuck past the top seed in the West Region Lausanne (8-2) on the road in the Division II-AA quarterfinals, advancing to next week's semifinals where they travel to face Chattanooga Christian.
The Lynx led 6-0 at halftime and scored on the opening drive of the second half to push the lead to 13-0. But CPA never wavered, first responding with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Braden Streeter to London Humphreys less than two minutes later.
After Lausanne missed a field goal at the end of the third quarter, Streeter and Humphreys linked up again, this time on a 23-yard score, on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Lions a 14-13 lead. Crews Law ran in a 23-yard insurance touchdown with 4:22 left to secure the win.
Lipscomb Academy 77 Silverdale 13
Lipscomb Academy (11-0) remained unbeaten with a dominating win over Silverdale (8-4) to advance to the Division II-AA semifinals where they will face Knoxville Webb next week.
The Mustangs scored 56 unanswered points to start the game, including 35 in the first quarter, to cruise to the victory. Hank Brown finished 17-18 for 272 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Junior Sherrill caught five passes for 82 yards and two of those scores. Micah Burton added a pair of touchdowns on the ground on seven carries for 53 yards.
And perhaps the most impressive performance of the night went to Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley. The ballhawk had three picks, running two back for touchdowns.
Bartlett 28 Brentwood 7
It was tough sledding for Brentwood (8-4) in west Tennessee on Friday night as Bartlett (10-2) eliminated a Williamson County team for the second week in a row in the 6A playoffs.
The Panthers scored a touchdown in each quarter to steadily build to the win. The Bruins lone score came late in the third quarter when Adam Fontechia ran in a five-yard score to cut the lead to 14-7. But Bartlett responded immediately with a kickoff return touchdown to regain momentum.
Fontechia finished with three carries for 13 yards and the score on offense and 7.5 tackles with one for a loss on defense.
McCallie 38 Ensworth 28
In the alway-competitive Division III-AAA quarterfinals, McCallie (10-2) took defeated Ensworth (8-4) in Chattanooga on Friday night.
The Tigers led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, and out-scored McCallie 14-7 in the final quarter, but the Tornado went on a 28-7 run in the middle two quarters to secure the win.
Quarterback Levi Moore finished 13-35 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions with an additional 64 yards on 12 carries on the ground. Drew Bonner caught seven passes for 105 yards and a score. Martez Cooksey compiled 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries on offense and 7.5 tackles, including one for a loss, on defense.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Class 2A:
East Robertson 38 Bledsoe County 14
Class 3A:
East Nashville 40 Waverly 34
Class 4A:
Pearl-Cohn 54 Hardin County 21
Class 5A:
Springfield 38 Munford 13
Class 6A:
Blackman 35 Coffee County 31
Oakland 41 Lebanon 7
Beech 24 Smyrna 21
Cane Ridge 42 Clarksville 6
Division I-A:
Friendship Christian 14 DCA 13
Nashville Christian 42 Trinity Christian 7
Jackson Christian 27 MTCS 45
Division II-AA:
Chattanooga Christian 36 FRA 21
Knoxville Webb 49 Davidson Academy 24
Division II-AAA:
MBA 33 Christian Brothers 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.